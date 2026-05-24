Former Flyers Center Is A Trade Candidate Again

Seeing Frost be included on a trade board is not necessarily surprising. The 27-year-old forward is entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27 and will be a pending unrestricted free agent. Due to this, it would make sense if the Flames listened to offers for him.
With this year's free agency class not being the strongest when it comes to centers, Frost could generate some interest around the league. The former Flyer is coming off a solid season with Calgary, scoring a career-high 22 goals and recording 43 points in 82 games.
It would be surprising if the Flyers explored a reunion with Frost, but other teams should be in the mix for his services. In 278 games over six seasons with the Flyers, he had 50 goals, 85 assists, and 135 points.