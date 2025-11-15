Former Flyers Defender Continuing To Shine

The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 14, and former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere certainly was one of the reasons why the Canes ended up winning the matchup.

Gostisbehere had a strong night for the Hurricanes, as he recorded three assists in the contest. This included Gostisbehere recording the assist on Sebastian Aho's overtime winning goal for the Hurricanes. With this, there is no question that the former Flyer had a strong night for the Hurricanes in this contest.

This is just the latest big game for Gostisbehere, as he has been off to an excellent start to the 2025-26 season. With his three-assist night, the former Flyers defenseman now has 11 points and a plus-10 rating in eight games so far this season with the Hurricanes. He has also recorded four assists in his last two games for the Hurricanes since returning from injury.

With the way Gostisbehere has been performing so far this campaign with the Hurricanes, he very well could be in for a big season. It will be interesting to see if the former Flyer can stay hot from here, but it is clear that he has been off to a strong start with the Hurricanes in 2025-26.