Former Flyers Defender Signs With Division Rival

Former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula had his contract terminated by the Pittsburgh Penguins this week. Now, he has already found his new home.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they have signed Zamula to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Seeing Zamula quickly find a new home after having his contract terminated by the Penguins is not too surprising. It was reported that the former Flyers blueliner was generating interest, and he has now gotten a fresh start with the Blue Jackets after landing this new contract.

Zamula will now provide the Blue Jackets with another left-shot defenseman to work with as they look to climb up the Eastern Conference standings. Columbus should also offer Zamula the opportunity to get more consistent playing time at the NHL level.

In 13 games this season with the Flyers before being traded to the Penguins, Zamula had one assist. He never played in a game for the Penguins before having his contract terminated by Pittsburgh.