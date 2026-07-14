Former Flyers Defenseman Signs With The Red Wings

This former Flyers defenseman is heading to Detroit.
A former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman is heading to the Detroit Red Wings, as Ronnie Attard has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Original Six club.
Attard spent this past season in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles, where he recorded three goals, 17 points, and 38 penalty minutes in 44 games. This was after he had seven goals, 10 assists, 17 points, and 80 penalty minutes in 66 AHL games split between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Bakersfield Condors during the 2024-25 season.
Attard was selected by the Flyers in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, 72nd overall. The 6-foot-3 defenseman was once considered one of the Flyers' most promising prospect blueliners, but was never able to cement himself as a full-time NHL defenseman with the Metropolitan Division club.
In 29 games over three seasons with the Flyers from 2021-22 to 2023-24, Attard posted two goals, four assists, six points, 33 blocks, and 49 hits. His time with the Flyers ended during the 2024-25 season when he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Ben Gleason.
Attard has not played at the NHL level since being traded by the Flyers. Perhaps he could change things on that front next season with the Red Wings.