Former Flyers Forward Had An Incredible AHL Season

This former Flyers forward had a big season in the AHL.
Last offseason, the Philadelphia Flyers did not to tender forward Jakob Pelletier a qualifying offer. As a result of this, he became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) and then signed a three-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Pelletier played in just five regular-season games for the Lightning this season, where he was held off the scoresheet. He spent most of the season in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch and simply dominated.
In 63 games this season with the Crunch, the former Flyers forward had 28 goals, 49 assists, and an AHL-best 77 points. With Pelletier leading the AHL in points, he won the John B. Sollenberger Trophy.
With numbers like these, it is clear that Pelletier had himself a great season in the AHL with Syracuse. While he did not get too many chances on the Lightning's roster this season, it would not be surprising if that changes in 2026-27.
In 25 games with the Flyers last season after being acquired from the Calgary Flames, Pelletier had three goals and eight points.