Former Flyers Forward Has Big Game

This former Flyers forward had the best offensive game of his NHL career so far.
The Vegas Golden Knights picked up a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 25. Former Philadelphia Flyers forward Tanner Laczynski certainly ended up playing a role in Vegas' win over Los Angeles, as he had a strong game offensively.
Laczynski demonstrated his playmaking skills against the Kings, as he recorded his first-career three-assist game at the NHL level. All three of his helpers were primary assists, too, so he helped set up his teammates nicely in this matchup.
With his big performance against the Kings, Laczynski has now set new career highs with five assists and five points in just 10 games this season with the Golden Knights. Thus, this was easily the best offensive performance of the former Flyers forward's career thus far.
Laczynski was selected by the Flyers with the 169th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. In 38 games over three seasons with the Flyers from 2020-21 to 2022-23, Laczynski had two goals, four points, 38 hits, and a minus-5 rating.