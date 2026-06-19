Former Flyers Forward Officially Announces Retirement

A former Philadelphia Flyers forward is calling it a career.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has officially retired from professional hockey.
Bellemare kicked off his NHL career with the Flyers during the 2014-15 season. From there, he spent his first three NHL seasons in Philadelphia, where he posted 17 goals, 17 assists, 34 points, and 259 hits.
Bellemare's time with the Flyers ended when he was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. Following his time in Vegas, he also had stints with the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Seattle Kraken.