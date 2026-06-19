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Former Flyers Forward Officially Announces Retirement

Michael DeRosa
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Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is calling it a career.

A former Philadelphia Flyers forward is calling it a career.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has officially retired from professional hockey.

Bellemare kicked off his NHL career with the Flyers during the 2014-15 season. From there, he spent his first three NHL seasons in Philadelphia, where he posted 17 goals, 17 assists, 34 points, and 259 hits. 

Bellemare's time with the Flyers ended when he was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. Following his time in Vegas, he also had stints with the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Seattle Kraken. 

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Bellemare spent each of the last two seasons of his career in Switzerland's National League with Ajoie HC. In 37 games this past season with the NL club, he posted one goal and 11 assists. 

In 700 career NHL games over 10 seasons, Bellemare recorded 64 goals, 74 assists, 138 points, and a plus-22 rating. 

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