Former Flyers Goalie Made Available For Trade

This former Flyers goalie could be on the move ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Florida Panthers have decided to be sellers ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline and are open to hearing trade offers for their pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). This most notably includes former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.
With the Panthers' playoff hopes continuing to decrease, it makes sense that they are being sellers. Out of all their trade targets, Bobrovsky has the potential to get them the best return if they decide to move him, as he led the Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cups before this season.
Teams looking for help between the pipes could very well kick tires on Bobrovsky because of his excellent resume and past success. This is especially so if the Panthers are willing to retain a portion of the former Flyers goalie's $10 million cap hit.
Bobrovsky is in the middle of a rough season for the Panthers, though. In 43 games for Florida this campaign, he has a 22-19-1 record, an .873 save percentage, and a 3.13 goals-against average. While it has been a tough year for Bobrovsky, the possibility of a playoff team looking to add him is certainly still there.
Bobrovsky played the first two seasons of his NHL career with the Flyers from 2010-11 to 2011-12. In 83 games as a Flyer over that span, he had a 42-23-10 record, a .909 save percentage, and a 2.73 goals-against average.