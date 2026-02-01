Former Flyers Goalie Waived By Oilers

Pickard had become the odd man out on the Oilers, as he has not appeared in a game for the Pacific Division club since Jan. 8 against the Winnipeg Jets. Instead, the Oilers have been rolling with Connor Ingram and Tristan Jarry as their primary tandem. With this, it is not too surprising to see Pickard end up being placed on waivers by the Oilers.
Pickard has also had a tough season with the Oilers. In 16 games with Edmonton this campaign, the former Flyers goaltender has posted a 5-6-2 record, a 3.68 goals-against average, and a .871 save percentage.
Yet, when noting that Pickard had a .909 save percentage in 2023-24 with the Oilers and a .900 save percentage this past season, it is fair to wonder if a team needing help between the pipes could take a chance on him through a waiver claim.
In 11 games for the Flyers during the 2018-19 season, Pickard had an 8-4-2 record, a .863 save percentage, and a 4.01 goals-against average.