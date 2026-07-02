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Former Flyers Goaltender Heading Back To The KHL

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Michael DeRosa
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This former Flyers goalie is heading back to the KHL.

A former Philadelphia Flyers goalie is heading back to the KHL.

According to Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey, former Flyers goalie Ivan Fedotov has signed a two-year contract with Spartak Moscow of the KHL. 

Fedotov signeing in the KHL comes after he spent all of this past season in the AHL with the Cleveland Monsters. In 47 games during the 2025-26 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets' AHL affiliate, he had a 23-16-6 record, an .887 save percentage, a 2.87 goals-against average, and two shutouts

Fedotov was selected by the Flyers with the 188th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. After spending several seasons in Russia, Fedotov made the move to North America late during the 2023-24 season with the Flyers. 

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In 29 games over two seasons with the Flyers, Fedotov posted a 6-14-5 record, a 3.29 goals-against average, and an .874 save percentage. His time with the Flyers ended this past off-season when he was traded to the Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. 

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