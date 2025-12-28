Former Flyers Star Claude Giroux Hits Big Milestone

Former Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux has hit a new career milestone, as he played in his 1,300th career NHL game during the Ottawa Senators' matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 27.

While Giroux is now 37 years old and in his 19th NHL season, there is no question that the former Flyer is still a very impactful player. In 37 games so far this campaign with the Senators, he has posted seven goals and 26 points. These are solid offensive numbers from Giroux, and he is a key part of the Senators' forward group because of it.

Giroux is now just the 76th player in NHL history to play in 1,300 career regular-season games. That is certainly a big accomplishment for the former Flyer.

Giroux was selected by the Flyers with the 22nd overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. The Hearst, Ontario native played 1,000 of his career NHL games with the Flyers, where he recorded 291 goals, 609 assists, 900 points, and a plus-27 rating. The seven-time All-Star also served as the Flyers' captain from 2012-13 until he was traded to the Florida Panthers during the 2021-22 season.