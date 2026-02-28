Former Flyers Star Emerging As Trade Candidate

Could this former Flyers star end up being traded?
The Ottawa Senators are currently in a tough spot. At the time of this writing, they trail the Boston Bruins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Senators are also behind the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets, so they have a lot of work to do to try to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Yet, with the Senators' playoff hopes not looking the best, a former Philadelphia Flyers star has now entered the rumor mill.
In a recent article for The Athletic, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun wrote that the Senators could make former Flyers captain Claude Giroux available if they struggle in their games leading up to the deadline.
"Giroux has a full no-move clause, and Ottawa is his home. But he’s also never won a Cup. My sense is Giroux would rather stay put because he thinks they can still make the playoffs. But if the Sens struggle over the next week and dig a hole, that could make him think about things," LeBrun wrote.
If the Senators make Giroux available and the longtime Flyer is open to a trade, there is no question that he should generate a lot of interest. Even at 38 years old, the former Flyer is still an impactful forward in the NHL. His stats this season demonstrate this, as he has 11 goals, 28 assists, 39 points, and a plus-15 rating in 58 games with Ottawa.
With the Flyers being below the Senators in the standings, a reunion with Giroux at the deadline won't be happening. However, there should be plenty of playoff teams interested in him, as he is exactly the kind of veteran forward that contenders love to add.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Senators end up moving Giroux from here.