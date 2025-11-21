Former Philadelphia Flyers Forward Hits Waivers

According to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch, the Ottawa Senators have placed former Philadelphia Flyers forward Olle Lycksell on waivers.

Lycksell joined the Senators this off-season after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Atlantic Division club in free agency. He has played in six games this season with Ottawa, where he has recorded one goal, two hits, three blocks, and a minus-2 rating.

However, Lycksell has not played for the Senators since their Nov. 8 contest against the Flyers, as he was in concussion protocol.

With Lycksell being placed on waivers, this indicates that the former Flyer is ready to return to action. If he clears waivers, the Senators will then be able to assign him to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Belleville Senators.

Lycksell was selected by the Flyers with the 168th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 45 games with the Flyers over three seasons from 2022-23 to 2024-25, he posted one goal, 10 assists, 11 points, and a minus-6 rating. He also had 52 goals, 76 assists, and 128 points in 134 games with the Flyers' AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.