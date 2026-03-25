Former Philadelphia Flyers Forward Is Dominating The AHL

This former Flyers forward is having a fantastic season in the AHL.
During this past offseason, the Philadelphia Flyers chose not to tender a qualifying offer to forward Jakob Pelletier. With this, he became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) and signed a three-year, $2.325 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Since signing with the Bolts, Pelletier has spent the majority of his time with the organization down in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch. The former Flyer has been simply dominating at the AHL level, and the truth is in his stats.
In 56 games this season with the Crunch, Pelletier has 26 goals, 43 assists, and an AHL-leading 69 points. With numbers like these, the former Flyers forward has certainly been making a major difference with the Crunch this campaign.
With how well Pelletier has played this season with Syracuse, it feels inevitable that he will eventually get a chance on the Lightning's roster again. He has played in just two games for Tampa Bay.
In 25 games this past season with the Flyers, Pelletier had three goals, five assists, eight points, and a minus-3 rating.