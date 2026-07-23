Former Philadelphia Flyers Forward Signs Overseas

A former Philadelphia Flyers forward is heading to the KHL, as Justin Bailey has signed a one-year contract with Barys Astana. The KHL announced the news.
Bailey spent each of the last two seasons in the AHL exclusively, so it is understandable that he wants to take on a new challenge in the KHL. He will now be looking to make an impact with Barys Astana after landing his new deal.
Bailey spent most of his North American career in the AHL. In 509 games over 10 AHL seasons, the 2013 second-round pick posted 180 goals, 139 assists, and 319 points. He played in 17 games during the 2018-19 season with the Flyers' AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he recorded six goals and eight points.
Bailey also played in 11 games with the Flyers during the 2018-19 season, where he recorded one assist, five blocks, and nine hits. His time in Philadelphia ended when the Flyers let him walk into free agency, and he signed a one-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2019 NHL off-season.
In 141 career NHL games over eight seasons split between the Buffalo Sabres, Flyers, Canucks, and San Jose Sharks, Bailey posted 10 goals, 13 assists, 23 points, and 157 hits.