From Pittsburgh High To Carolina Grind, Flyers Prepare For Next Test

“We’ve been in this routine for two months. It’s a lot of work," he admitted. "Most of the games were full throttle there, so you’re gonna have some dips in your game because it’s hard to play at that pace all the time. Carolina is a team that plays that style, that pace, pace, pace, and they have their ups and downs because of it. But, in saying that, I think the belief and the energy and stuff like that is easy to come back to when you don’t feel great. We might have that after a tough period or a tough game. Because, I think, of this routine in between, no one’s rusty much.”