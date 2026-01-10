Game No. 43 Preview: Flyers vs. Lightning

The Philadelphia Flyers arrive at this matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning carrying two parallel realities. One is practical and immediate: injuries have forced real lineup compromises, and the margin for error against a team playing this well is thin.

The other is evaluative and long-term: this is exactly the type of opponent that reveals how sustainable Philadelphia’s recent progress actually is. Tampa Bay is not just winning—it is dictating games—and the Flyers will have to be precise, deliberate, and honest with themselves about what they can control.

1. The Goaltending Test: Sam Ersson vs. Tampa’s Precision Offense.

Sam Ersson gets the start against one of the league’s most efficient and punishing offensive teams. Tampa Bay does not rely on volume shooting to overwhelm opponents; it relies on timing, spacing, and capitalizing on momentary breakdowns.

Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, in particular, excel at turning half-second lapses into Grade-A chances. For Ersson, this means his focus should be more about game management—controlling rebounds, slowing play when needed, and preventing Tampa from building momentum through layered attacks around the crease. If Ersson can keep the game orderly, he gives the Flyers a chance to stay within striking distance.

2. Injury Fallout and the Reality of a Thinned Lineup.

The Flyers will be without Travis Konecny, Bobby Brink, and Jamie Drysdale, a trio whose absences touch every layer of the lineup.

Konecny’s absence removes one of the Flyers’ most consistent offensive catalyst and transition threat. Brink’s injury takes away a reliable puck connector who helps sustain offensive-zone pressure. Drysdale’s unavailability further limits clean breakouts from the back end, particularly against a forecheck as disciplined as Tampa’s.

Rick Tocchet noted that all three are progressing but not ready to return, emphasizing that the team must adjust in real time rather than wait for reinforcements.

3. Michkov Elevated: Opportunity Meets Responsibility.

Matvei Michkov moves to the top line alongside Trevor Zegras and Christian Dvorak, a decision driven as much by necessity as by evaluation.

Michkov’s offensive instincts demand touches, while Zegras remains the Flyers’ most dynamic passer through the middle of the ice. Dvorak provides balance—defensive awareness, puck support, and structure—allowing the other two to take calculated risks.

Tocchet described the move as part chemistry, part matchup strategy, acknowledging Tampa’s depth of elite forwards, saying, “Just a new line match. We’ve got four or five guys on [the Lightning] that, when they’re going, they’ve got a good chance of winning their game. If we can somehow limit their chances and then maybe I can get those guys out against some of their matches… You get the bingo balls going; you try to put chemistry in the thought process. We’ll see how it works.”

4. Managing Tampa’s Depth, Not Just Its Stars.

Tampa Bay enters the game on an eight-game winning streak, powered not only by its stars but by a lineup that consistently wins matchups across all four lines.

While Kucherov and Point draw the headlines, Tampa’s middle six—players like Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel, and Jake Guentzel—can tilt the ice with speed and relentless puck pressure. The Flyers’ ability to survive these minutes will depend heavily on lines like Barkey–Couturier–Tippett, which has quietly become a stabilizing unit capable of handling tough assignments without bleeding chances.

5. Defensive Execution Under Sustained Pressure.

On the blue line, Cam York and Travis Sanheim will shoulder the heaviest responsibility, particularly against Tampa’s top line.

Their margin for error is slim; missed reads at the blue line or delayed decisions behind the net are exactly what Tampa’s offense feeds on. Emil Andrae and Noah Juulsen will need to keep their game simple—quick outlets, decisive clears, and no unnecessary puck movement under pressure. Tampa’s forecheck is less about brute force and more about timing, and the Flyers’ defense must recognize pressure early to avoid extended defensive-zone sequences.

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Matvei Michkov

Denver Barkey - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett

Nikita Grebenkin - Noah Cates - Carl Grundstrom

Nic Delsauriers - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen

Emil Andrae - Noah Juulsen

Goalies:

Sam Ersson

Dan Vladar

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forwards:

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Nick Paul - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defense:

J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Maxwell Crozier

Goalies:

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson