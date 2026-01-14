Game No. 45 Preview: Flyers vs. Sabres

Although Barkey—who's impressed immensely since his NHL call-up on Dec. 19—did not have his strongest couple of games against Tampa Bay, this is not a benching born of frustration; it’s a recalibration rooted in long-term thinking. Barkey has been asked to absorb a lot—pace, physicality, decision-making at NHL speed—and the Flyers are choosing to let him process rather than push through diminishing returns. It also signals a broader organizational comfort with patience, something this team has leaned on all season.