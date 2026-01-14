Game No. 45 Preview: Flyers vs. Sabres

The Philadelphia Flyers arrive in Buffalo at an instructive moment in their season—not because the stakes are existential, but because the game offers a clear read on who they are right now and how quickly they can recalibrate.
After consecutive losses to a Tampa Bay Lightning team operating at a different tier, this matchup asks for correction, patience, and execution against a Sabres team that has found its rhythm.
Dan Vladar gets the start again in a building that can turn volatile quickly if Buffalo gains momentum.
The Sabres are 8–2–0 in their last ten games, and their offense has leaned heavily into speed through the middle of the ice, with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch forcing defenders into uncomfortable decisions off the rush.
Philadelphia’s recent issues against Tampa were not goalie-centric; they were about breakdowns, penalties, and extended time spent defending laterally. Buffalo plays a similarly east-west game, albeit with less polish, and Vladar will need clear sightlines and disciplined puck management in front of him. If the Flyers can limit second chances and avoid scrambling recoveries, Vladar is well-equipped to handle the initial looks. If not, this can unravel quickly.
Denver Barkey will be out of the lineup, and Rick Tocchet was deliberate in explaining why.
“He just played junior last year, so I think it’s important that he gets a little bit of a break,” Tocchet told media after Wednesday's morning skate. “I told him to work out this morning and go watch the game up top. I think it’s important for young guys to go watch; it slows the game down up top.”
Although Barkey—who's impressed immensely since his NHL call-up on Dec. 19—did not have his strongest couple of games against Tampa Bay, this is not a benching born of frustration; it’s a recalibration rooted in long-term thinking. Barkey has been asked to absorb a lot—pace, physicality, decision-making at NHL speed—and the Flyers are choosing to let him process rather than push through diminishing returns. It also signals a broader organizational comfort with patience, something this team has leaned on all season.
Jamie Drysdale’s return after being placed on IR on Jan. 9 (retroactive to Jan. 6) is one of the most important developments of this game. The Flyers’ defense has weathered recent shakeups, and while effort hasn’t been an issue, cohesion has.
While Drysdale can produce offense immediately, he also brings proficiency in exits, spacing, and reducing the number of plays where Flyers forwards are forced to come back too low to retrieve pucks. Against a Buffalo team that thrives on counterattacks, a defense that can move the puck decisively is essential. His presence should also help settle Travis Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen into more predictable matchups.
There’s still no Bobby Brink, who did not participate in morning skate, but Drysdale’s return alone should help steady a group that looked stretched thin late in recent games.
It’s understandable that the Flyers’ offensive contributors were muted against Tampa. However, that can’t become a trend. Buffalo, while hot, is not the Lightning, and this is a game where the Flyers’ top players need to impose themselves through puck possession and improving their finishing.
The projected top line of Trevor Zegras, Christian Dvorak, and Travis Konecny—who appears set to remain in the lineup—has the skill and experience to tilt the ice if they play with restraint. Zegras’ creativity needs structure around it. Dvorak has been the Flyers’ most reliable connective piece. Konecny’s value, especially coming off physical wear, is in his ability to turn broken plays into controlled offense.
Further down the lineup, Matvei Michkov with Sean Couturier and Carl Grundstrom remains a work in progress, but this is a matchup where Michkov can find space if the Flyers manage the puck responsibly. The emphasis here is not on forcing offense but on letting it arrive naturally—through sustained zone time and disciplined forechecking.
The Sabres are playing with confidence, and their recent run reflects a group that has simplified its game without losing speed. Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power drive play from the back end, while Thompson remains the gravitational force up front. But Buffalo is still susceptible to pressure when forced to defend for long stretches, particularly if opponents stay above the puck.
The Flyers have been one of the better teams this season at avoiding prolonged losing streaks, and this game fits that pattern. They don’t need to purely outgun Buffalo; they need to out-think them. That means fewer penalties, fewer rushed decisions at the blue lines, and an understanding that this game will likely be decided in the margins rather than through spectacle.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Carl Grundstrom
Nikita Grebenkin - Noah Cates - Owen Tippett
Nic Deslauriers - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae
Goalies:
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards:
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan
Jason Zucker - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch
Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway - Josh Dunne - Beck Malenstyn
Defense:
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Jacob Bryson - Zach Metsa
Goalies:
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis