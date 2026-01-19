Game No. 48 Preview: Flyers vs. Golden Knights

A six-game losing streak has followed them across time zones, joined now by fresh injuries and a lineup that seems to change by the day. What begins against the Golden Knights is more than another road game; it is a chance to reduce the season to something manageable again.
Six losses in a row do not all look the same, but they begin to feel the same.
For the Flyers, the slide has taken on a familiar rhythm: an early mistake, a burst of opposition goals, a furious but incomplete push back into the game. What started as a couple of uneven nights has hardened into something heavier, the kind of stretch that makes every pass look a fraction slower and every decision a fraction louder in a player’s head.
The numbers are stark, yet the mood around the team is more complicated than the record suggests. This is not a group that has stopped working, but has stopped trusting that the simple play will be enough. When confidence dips, structure tends to follow it out the door. Philadelphia has begun chasing offense before earning it, searching for a single shift to erase what should be a 60-minute process.
Vegas represents the most unforgiving kind of opponent for a team in that state. For the Flyers, the challenge will be to resist the temptation to play the entire game in the first ten minutes and to remember that discipline, not desperation, is the quickest path out of a skid.
Just when the lineup seemed thin enough, it got thinner.
Rodrigo Abols’ placement on injured reserve with a lower-body injury landed with particular weight because of what followed: his removal from Latvia’s Olympic roster, an ominous sign that this is not a short interruption. Abols had quietly become a fourth-line staple for the Flyers—responsible defensively, useful on the forecheck, capable of stabilizing a line.
He joins Rasmus Ristolainen on IR, another absence that cuts directly into the team’s physical spine. Ristolainen’s recent upper-body injury has already forced the defense into uncomfortable pairings, and the Flyers have felt it most in front of their own net, where details have frayed.
The call-ups of Lane Pederson and Hunter McDonald will bring new legs and hopefully new life into this group. Pederson brings veteran edges and a willingness to live in the uncomfortable parts of the ice. McDonald offers size and a simple, north-south approach on the back end.
If the Flyers want to remember what they are trying to become, Vegas is a useful study guide.
The Golden Knights are not flawless, but they are relentlessly coherent. They play fast without playing rushed. Their defense activates without forgetting its first job. Most importantly, they are emotionally flat in the best possible way—never too high after a goal, never too frantic after one against.
Philadelphia, by contrast, has been riding waves within single periods. The Flyers’ best hockey this season arrived when they mirrored Vegas’ temperament: five men above the puck, clean breakouts, offense born from layers rather than heroics. Those habits have slipped during the skid, replaced by hopeful stretch passes and extended shifts spent in survival mode.
The road environment may actually help. There is a simplicity to being away from home—no last change to overthink, fewer distractions, a collective bunker mentality. Against a team like Vegas, the Flyers need to be adult: win walls, exit zones on the first touch, make the goalie’s life predictable for a night.
This game begins a road stretch that could easily intimidate a fragile team, but the Flyers are anything but.
At home, the losing streak has hung over every shift like an unpaid bill. On the road, the season can shrink to a simpler equation—one opponent, one building, one chance to change the story. Philadelphia has historically responded well to those conditions, and there is reason to believe the travel schedule could act as a palate cleanser.
The coaching staff’s message has been consistent: stop trying to solve everything at once. The Flyers do not need to score six goals in Vegas. They need to win the first period, then the next shift, then the next puck race. A single composed performance would not erase the past two weeks, but it would remind the room what competence feels like.
Pederson and McDonald may play modest roles, yet their presence carries symbolic weight. They arrive without the baggage of the streak, with simple instructions and simpler expectations. Sometimes that's contagious.
More than systems or personnel, the Flyers’ opponent right now is psychological gravity.
You can see it in the way sticks tighten after an early goal against, in the extra deke at the blue line, in the pass that looks for a perfect option instead of the correct one. Rick Tocchet has spoken repeatedly about “cheating” for offense and the mental fatigue that follows losing. The Flyers have been trying to think their way out of a problem that requires skating their way out.
Vegas will test that resolve immediately. The Golden Knights start fast and punish hesitation. If the Flyers can absorb pressure without abandoning structure—if they can play boring in the best sense of the word—they will give themselves a chance to not just stay in the game, but win it.
The season is not at a crossroads yet, but it is approaching a busy intersection. For a team that has spent two weeks watching games slip through its fingers, the chance to grab one back is more valuable than ever.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov - Noah Cates - Denver Barkey
Carl Grundstrom - Lane Pederson - Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Cam York
Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae - Noah Juulsen
Goalies:
Sam Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Vegas Golden Knights
Forwards:
Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev - Mitch Marner - Reilly Smith
Keegan Kolesar - Tomas Hertl - Braeden Bowman
Cole Reinhardt - Tanner Laczynski - Alexander Holtz
Defense:
Jeremy Lauzon - Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton - Kaedan Korczak
Goalies:
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid