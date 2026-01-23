Game No. 50 Preview: Flyers vs. Avalanche

The Philadelphia Flyers arrive in Denver carrying the residue of a game they should have finished, and stepping into a building that doesn't offer any mercy.
Colorado is not just another test on this road swing—it is the kind of opponent that exposes hesitation, punishes loose ends, and forces teams to be honest about who they are. Philadelphia has insisted, internally and publicly, that it does not need validation anymore. But consistency is what will be on trial here.
The Avalanche don’t overwhelm teams with chaos; they do it with speed that never relents and structure that never bends. Even at 5-3-2 over their last ten, Colorado has dictated play for long stretches in most of those games, tilting the ice with rapid puck movement and relentless transition pressure.
Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar generate offense—obviously—but they also accelerate the game to a tempo that forces opponents into mistakes they don’t even realize they’re making until it’s too late.
For the Flyers, this means the opening minutes matter more than usual. Against Utah, they owned the first period and still let the game slip away. Against Colorado, an early advantage is about the scoreboard and about control. If Philadelphia allows the Avalanche to establish their rhythm through the neutral zone, this becomes a game played almost entirely on Colorado’s terms.
The Flyers have skated with elite teams before, but doing it shift after shift, without mental lapses, is the real challenge.
Philadelphia’s last two weeks have not been defined by their clear effort or talent, but by moments where pressure arrives and clarity disappears.
The overtime loss in Utah was not an isolated incident; it was another example of a team struggling to close games cleanly. Against Colorado, that issue becomes magnified. The Avalanche do not need extended breakdowns to capitalize. One unnecessary penalty, one moment of puck-watching, and the game tilts permanently.
The Flyers have talked openly about not needing to prove they can skate with top teams, and they’re right. They’ve already done that. What they haven’t done consistently is manage the uncomfortable middle of games against elite opponents, where the mistakes creep in and composure decides outcomes.
This matchup is less about whether Philadelphia can match Colorado’s talent, and more about whether they can withstand Colorado’s pressure without unraveling.
Colorado thrives on lateral movement—east-west plays that stretch coverage until seams appear. That puts enormous stress on defensive pairs and defensive-zone communication. The Flyers cannot afford passive defending here. Gap control, early reads, and quick first passes are non-negotiable if they want to avoid being hemmed in for entire shifts.
Philadelphia’s defense has shown it can execute those details, but not always for full games. Against the Avalanche, that inconsistency will show up on the scoreboard fast. The Flyers don’t need to shut Colorado down—that’s unrealistic—but they do need to reduce the number of extended-zone sequences where fatigue leads to penalties or missed coverage. This is a night where the Flyers’ defensemen will be asked to make simple plays under extreme pressure, over and over again.
On paper, this matchup favors Colorado, which is not a knock on the Flyers specifically, but simply the reality of playing a team that has been dominating the league.
At home, with elite skill throughout the lineup, the Avalanche are built to overwhelm teams. But Philadelphia’s path to competitiveness lies in its response to adversity. When the Flyers fall behind—or when momentum swings against them—their reaction matters more than their system.
The Mammoth game showed both sides of this team: how good they can be when confident, and how quickly things unravel when the small details slip. Colorado will test that mental edge relentlessly. If the Flyers can absorb a push without chasing the game, without forcing offense, and without losing discipline, they give themselves a chance. If they don’t, this will look lopsided quickly.
This road trip was always going to be demanding. Denver is the point where it stops being about salvaging points and starts being about establishing habits that last beyond one night.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin - Lane Pederson - Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Cam York
Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae - Noah Juulsen
Goalies:
Sam Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Colorado Avalanche
Forwards:
Victor Olofsson - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton - Jack Drury - Gavin Brindley
Zakhar Bardakov - Parker Kelly - Taylor Makar
Defense:
Sam Malinski - Cale Makar
Josh Manson - Brent Burns
Jack Ahcan - Samuel Girard
Goalies:
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood