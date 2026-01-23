Logo
Philadelphia Flyers
Game No. 50 Preview: Flyers vs. Avalanche cover image

Game No. 50 Preview: Flyers vs. Avalanche

Siobhan Nolan
12h
The Philadelphia Flyers arrive in Denver carrying the residue of a game they should have finished, and stepping into a building that doesn't offer any mercy.

Colorado is not just another test on this road swing—it is the kind of opponent that exposes hesitation, punishes loose ends, and forces teams to be honest about who they are. Philadelphia has insisted, internally and publicly, that it does not need validation anymore. But consistency is what will be on trial here.

1. Colorado’s Pace is the Standard, and the Flyers Will Have to Meet It Early.

The Avalanche don’t overwhelm teams with chaos; they do it with speed that never relents and structure that never bends. Even at 5-3-2 over their last ten, Colorado has dictated play for long stretches in most of those games, tilting the ice with rapid puck movement and relentless transition pressure.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar generate offense—obviously—but they also accelerate the game to a tempo that forces opponents into mistakes they don’t even realize they’re making until it’s too late.

For the Flyers, this means the opening minutes matter more than usual. Against Utah, they owned the first period and still let the game slip away. Against Colorado, an early advantage is about the scoreboard and about control. If Philadelphia allows the Avalanche to establish their rhythm through the neutral zone, this becomes a game played almost entirely on Colorado’s terms.

The Flyers have skated with elite teams before, but doing it shift after shift, without mental lapses, is the real challenge.

Sean Couturier (14), Matvei Michkov (39), and Owen Tippett (74). (Megan DeRuchie-The Hockey News)Sean Couturier (14), Matvei Michkov (39), and Owen Tippett (74). (Megan DeRuchie-The Hockey News)

2. Holding Leads and Emotional Control.

Philadelphia’s last two weeks have not been defined by their clear effort or talent, but by moments where pressure arrives and clarity disappears.

The overtime loss in Utah was not an isolated incident; it was another example of a team struggling to close games cleanly. Against Colorado, that issue becomes magnified. The Avalanche do not need extended breakdowns to capitalize. One unnecessary penalty, one moment of puck-watching, and the game tilts permanently.

The Flyers have talked openly about not needing to prove they can skate with top teams, and they’re right. They’ve already done that. What they haven’t done consistently is manage the uncomfortable middle of games against elite opponents, where the mistakes creep in and composure decides outcomes.

This matchup is less about whether Philadelphia can match Colorado’s talent, and more about whether they can withstand Colorado’s pressure without unraveling.

3. The Flyers’ Defensive Details Will Determine Whether This is Competitive.

Colorado thrives on lateral movement—east-west plays that stretch coverage until seams appear. That puts enormous stress on defensive pairs and defensive-zone communication. The Flyers cannot afford passive defending here. Gap control, early reads, and quick first passes are non-negotiable if they want to avoid being hemmed in for entire shifts.

Philadelphia’s defense has shown it can execute those details, but not always for full games. Against the Avalanche, that inconsistency will show up on the scoreboard fast. The Flyers don’t need to shut Colorado down—that’s unrealistic—but they do need to reduce the number of extended-zone sequences where fatigue leads to penalties or missed coverage. This is a night where the Flyers’ defensemen will be asked to make simple plays under extreme pressure, over and over again.

Emil Andrae (36). (Megan DeRuchie-The Hockey News)Emil Andrae (36). (Megan DeRuchie-The Hockey News)

4. Responding to Adversity Will Define the Night.

On paper, this matchup favors Colorado, which is not a knock on the Flyers specifically, but simply the reality of playing a team that has been dominating the league.

At home, with elite skill throughout the lineup, the Avalanche are built to overwhelm teams. But Philadelphia’s path to competitiveness lies in its response to adversity. When the Flyers fall behind—or when momentum swings against them—their reaction matters more than their system.

The Mammoth game showed both sides of this team: how good they can be when confident, and how quickly things unravel when the small details slip. Colorado will test that mental edge relentlessly. If the Flyers can absorb a push without chasing the game, without forcing offense, and without losing discipline, they give themselves a chance. If they don’t, this will look lopsided quickly.

This road trip was always going to be demanding. Denver is the point where it stops being about salvaging points and starts being about establishing habits that last beyond one night. 

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink 

Nikita Grebenkin - Lane Pederson - Garnet Hathaway 

Defense:

Travis Sanheim - Cam York

Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae - Noah Juulsen

Goalies:

Sam Ersson 

Aleksei Kolosov

Colorado Avalanche

Forwards:

Victor Olofsson - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin 

Ross Colton - Jack Drury - Gavin Brindley

Zakhar Bardakov - Parker Kelly - Taylor Makar

Defense:

Sam Malinski - Cale Makar

Josh Manson - Brent Burns

Jack Ahcan - Samuel Girard

Goalies:

Mackenzie Blackwood 

Scott Wedgewood

