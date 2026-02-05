Game No. 56 Preview: Flyers vs. Senators

The Philadelphia Flyers don’t need a reminder that the Olympic break is upon us. Everyone in the building feels it. What matters now is how Philadelphia chooses to meet that moment.
Thursday night’s matchup against the Ottawa Senators is all about finishing strong. The Flyers sit in a tightly packed Metro Division where the standings are still close and competitive, and where truly anything can still happen. The Flyers have emphasized staying consistent in their fundamentals, and, against Ottawa, the way they play—and the choices they’ve made heading into this game—offers a clear window into how this team understands itself right now.
With Sam Ersson still out day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Dan Vladar will start in goal.
Vladar, who will represent Czechia at the Winter Olympics, has earned the trust of the coaching staff through his ability to steady games and steady his teammates. His rebound control, puck handling, and communication have all helped the Flyers manage long defensive shifts more effectively—a trait that becomes especially valuable against a team like Ottawa that thrives on quick strikes and second chances.
Garnet Hathaway returns to the lineup, bringing with him a specific skill set the Flyers believe they’ll need against Ottawa.
This isn’t about grit for grit's sake. Hathaway gives Philadelphia a forward who plays direct hockey, pressures pucks reliably, and rarely cheats structure for offense. Points-wise, Hathaway has struggled this season, but his physical presence and no-nonsense playing style can help anchor the fourth line and bring a little more of a punch (maybe literally) to this Flyers offense.
Ottawa is at its most dangerous when games lose shape. Hathaway’s presence helps prevent that, especially on the forecheck, where he can slow breakouts and force Ottawa to spend time defending rather than attacking with speed.
Emil Andrae will sit for a fifth straight game, and Rick Tocchet was direct about the reasoning.
Tocchet told media that, after discussions with assistant coach Todd Rierden, the Flyers opted to keep their current penalty kill units intact rather than alter defensive pairings to accommodate Andrae. In other words: continuity won.
This decision says a lot about how the Flyers are prioritizing details right now. The penalty kill has stabilized through familiarity, and the staff is unwilling to disrupt that rhythm on the eve of the break.
It’s not yet a referendum on Andrae’s future, but more a reflection of timing. The Flyers see this as a moment to consolidate, not experiment. Development doesn’t stop because a player sits, but systems can unravel quickly if over-touched.
One of the more encouraging trends for the Flyers heading into this game is the distribution of their offense.
They’re no longer relying on one line or one player to drive everything. Contributions have come from across the lineup, and that balance has allowed Philadelphia to absorb off nights from individual players.
Against Ottawa, that depth matters. The Senators can score, but they also give up chances when opponents attack in layers. The Flyers’ ability to roll four lines that can generate pressure—not just shots, but sustained zone time—increases the likelihood that Ottawa’s defensive lapses are eventually punished.
It would be easy to frame this game as a psychological checkpoint before time off. But the Flyers are better served thinking about it in practical terms.
The Metro Division remains tightly compressed. Two points here don’t create a ton of separation, but they do preserve flexibility. They buy a little bit of patience. More importantly, how they play reinforces habits they’ll need when the schedule tightens again.
This obviously isn’t a game that defines how the rest of the season will go. But it can clarify where the Flyers stand as they step away briefly: a team still learning, still imperfect, but increasingly aware of what gives it the best chance to win.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Nikita Grebenkin - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink
Garnet Hathaway - Sean Couturier - Carl Grundstrom
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Noah Juulsen
Goalies:
Dan Vladar
Aleksei Kolosov
Ottawa Senators
Forwards:
Drake Batherson - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk - Dylan Cozens - Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio
Stephen Halliday - Lars Eller - Fabian Zetterlund
Defense:
Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot - Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven - Jordan Spence
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer