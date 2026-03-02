Game No. 60 Preview: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs

The Philadelphia Flyers have spent the past couple of games stabilizing their season. Now comes the harder part: proving it was more than a flash in the pan.
Back-to-back wins over the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins restored both points and belief, reinforcing the structural habits and emotional composure that had wavered earlier in the year. But their next opponent, the Toronto Maple Leafs, represents a different kind of challenge.
As the Flyers arrive in Toronto, they do so with momentum, uncertainty in their lineup, and the growing weight of a playoff race that they're still trying to compete for.
Adam Ginning’s recall from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms seems to be driven by necessity. With Noah Juulsen reportedly unavailable due to illness, the Flyers needed defensive depth capable of handling meaningful minutes against one of the league’s most dangerous forward groups.
But Ginning’s presence is not merely about filling space. It is about maintaining structural integrity.
Toronto thrives on forcing defenders into uncomfortable retrievals and rushed decisions. Their offensive attack is layered, with forwards capable of attacking downhill through the neutral zone and sustaining pressure through extended puck possession.
Ginning’s game is built on simplicity and physical reliability. He closes gaps efficiently, defends directly, and avoids unnecessary risk. Ginning can make up for Juulsen's absence when it comes to physical presence, and he can bring a bit more to the blue line that goes beyond Juulsen's typical brand of "stay home, hit hard" hockey.
Travis Konecny has been labeled a game-time decision by head coach Rick Tocchet, and his availability carries implications beyond the obvious loss of production.
Konecny leads the Flyers in points and serves as one of their most consistent drivers of offensive pace. His ability to accelerate through the neutral zone, extend possession under pressure, and create offense in motion gives the Flyers a dimension that is difficult to replicate.
If he is unable to play, the Flyers will have to redistribute responsibility, and Konecny's absence will surely be felt.
That likely means increased offensive expectations for players like Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov, while placing greater emphasis on collective puck management. Against a Toronto team capable of transitioning quickly, the Flyers cannot afford careless turnovers born from overextension.
Toronto’s offensive identity is built on precision. Their forwards attack with speed, but more importantly, they sustain pressure through puck support and spatial awareness. They do not require high shot volume to generate offense; they require defensive mistakes.
The Flyers’ recent wins have been defined by improved defensive discipline. Against the Rangers and Bruins, they managed defensive zone coverage effectively, limited second-chance opportunities, and relied on structured breakouts to relieve pressure.
That discipline will be tested at a higher level tonight.
Toronto forces defensive units to remain connected. Wingers must support low. Defensemen must execute clean retrievals. Centers must recognize threats before they fully develop.
If the Flyers are to control the game, their defensive cohesion must remain intact under sustained pressure.
Momentum in hockey can be extremely fragile. The Flyers’ consecutive wins restored some confidence, but confidence must be reinforced through repetition.
What has changed most in the Flyers’ recent play is not just their offensive output, but their emotional control. They have shown greater patience, resisting the urge to force plays that are not available. They have managed game flow rather than chasing it.
That composure will be essential tonight.
Toronto is capable of shifting momentum quickly, particularly on home ice. The Flyers cannot afford extended lapses in structure or focus, especially early in the game. Their ability to remain patient, even under pressure, will determine whether they can keep the game within their preferred pace.
The Flyers have been up front about how they're treating every game from here on out as a "must-win" if they want to give themselves any chance to have a postseason.
Every point carries measurable weight. Every result alters the standings in tangible ways. The urgency is present in every shift, every defensive rotation, every puck battle along the boards.
Their recent wins demonstrated their ability to execute under pressure. Tonight presents an opportunity to extend that standard against one of the league’s most structurally demanding teams.
The Flyers have already shown they can recover their footing. Now, the challenge becomes proving they can sustain it.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Matvei Michkov - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink
Denver Barkey - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett
Nikita Grebenkin - Carl Grundstrom - Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Ramsus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae
Goalies:
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forwards:
Bobby McMann - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Matthew Knies - John Tavares - Max Domi
Matias Maccelli - Nicolas Roy - Dakota Joshua
Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Easton Cowan
Defense:
Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Philippe Myers
Goalies:
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll