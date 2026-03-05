Game No. 61 Preview: Flyers vs. Mammoth

The Philadelphia Flyers have spent the past week gradually rebuilding rhythm after the Olympic break, and the early results have been encouraging. Three consecutive wins have injected confidence into a group that understands the stakes of the final stretch of the season.
Thursday night’s home game against the Utah Mammoth presents a different kind of test. Utah arrives fighting to stay alive in the Western Conference playoff picture, bringing with it the urgency of a team with little margin for error.
For Philadelphia, the objective is equally clear: sustain momentum and continue collecting points in an Eastern Conference race that remains tightly packed.
Dan Vladar will start in goal for the third straight game, a clear sign of the trust he has earned during a strong recent stretch.
Vladar has been a stabilizing presence during the Flyers’ push in recent weeks, combining calm puck management with timely, athletic saves in high-pressure moments. His performances against Boston and Toronto were particularly notable, as he turned aside a number of high-danger chances that allowed Philadelphia to remain patient offensively.
Starting him again reflects both confidence and rhythm. Goaltenders obviously often benefit from consistent usage, and the Flyers appear comfortable riding Vladar’s hot hand as they navigate the closing portion of the sc
The Flyers will once again be without Nick Seeler, who remains listed as day-to-day with lower-body injury.
Seeler’s absence removes one of Philadelphia’s most dependable defensive presences. His physicality and willingness to absorb difficult defensive-zone minutes have made him a trusted component of the Flyers’ blue line. Without him, the remaining defensemen must collectively take on those responsibilities.
Up front, Travis Konecny was on the ice for morning skate, but did not participate in line rushes and will not play against Utah. He remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Konecny’s absence is significant. As the Flyers’ leading offensive driver, his ability to create offense through speed, forechecking pressure, and puck retrieval often sets the tone for Philadelphia’s attack. He's also notably one of the emotional centers of the team, who many teammates look to to keep the team high when they're playing well or help pick them up when they're struggling.
While neither player looks to be seriously injured, any game without them is a game where the hole in the roster will be felt, and it will be a test of the Flyers' depth and flexibility to adjust accordingly.
With the trade deadline only one day away (3:00 p.m. on March 6), it's not outside the realm of possibility that deals could get done today to avoid the stress of doing business down to the wire.
While the lineup that participated in morning skate is expected to dress, head coach Rick Tocchet made it clear that nothing is completely settled until puck drop.
“I can get a call at three,” Tocchet said after morning skate. “I think it happened to [Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube] the other day, right? He said same lineup and then, you know—that could happen. I’m not gonna be caught with that one. It could happen. I don’t know. As of now, that’s our team that was out there.”
Utah enters the game in the thick of its own playoff chase, and Tocchet emphasized the urgency the Mammoth are likely to bring.
“I look at tonight’s game as [against] a desperate team trying to make the playoffs,” he said. “It’s a good hockey team. We win three straight, great, but just worry about tonight. It’s a playoff game atmosphere; you should act that way, and we’ll see what happens.”
That mindset aligns with the Flyers’ broader approach since returning from the Olympic break. With the Metropolitan Division standings remaining tight, every game carries tangible postseason implications.
Philadelphia has repeatedly emphasized treating each matchup as if it were part of a playoff series. Facing a motivated opponent like Utah provides a natural opportunity to test that mentality.
The Flyers’ recent victories have been encouraging not only because of the points collected but because of the way they were achieved. The team has shown improved structure, greater patience with the puck, and a willingness to remain composed in tight games. With a chance to win four consecutive games for the first time this season, there's plenty of incentive to play hard.
Momentum in the NHL can be a fickle thing—something the Flyers know all too well. With injuries and potential trades waiting in the wings to shake up the roster, they're going to be tested on all fronts to see just how ready they are to overcome adversity, which is a hallmark of consistent playoff contenders.
Against Utah, the Flyers will aim to replicate the formula that has worked recently: disciplined defensive play, opportunistic scoring, and reliable goaltending.
If they succeed, the result would add a crucial two points to their standings and further reinforce the habits they want to carry it through the final weeks of the season—and potentially beyond.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink
Denver Barkey - Sean Couturier - Nikita Grebenkin
Nic Deslauriers - Carl Grundstrom - Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae - Noah Juulsen
Goalies:
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Utah Mammoth
Forwards:
Clayton Keller - Nick Schmaltz - Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka - Logan Cooley - Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain - Barrett Hayton - Kailer Yamamoto
Alex Kerfoot - Kevin Stenlund - Michael Carcone
Defense:
Mikhail Sergachev - Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt - John Marino
Ian Cole - Nick Desimone
Goalies:
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek