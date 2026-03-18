Game No. 67 Preview: Flyers vs. Ducks

When the Philadelphia Flyers take the ice in Anaheim tonight, it will mark the start of a critical West Coast swing. But beyond the schedule, beyond the points at stake, the newest chapter in the Flyers/Ducks rivalry carries a more personal layer.
For Trevor Zegras, it is a return.
His first game back against the Anaheim Ducks since last summer’s trade a snapshot of where both player and team now stand, and how quickly narratives in this league can evolve.
For the Flyers, it is also an opportunity. After a frustrating shootout loss in Columbus that yielded only a single point, the margin has narrowed further. The challenge now is not simply to respond — it is to do so with precision.
Reunions in hockey tend to invite easy storylines. Emotion, revenge, closure. The reality is usually more complex.
Zegras’ return to Anaheim is not about proving a point in a single night. Anything he had to say was said in these teams' first meeting of the season back in January, where Zegras scored two goals and did a "hang up the phone" celebration to illustrate how quickly Ducks GM Pat Verbeek hung up the phone on him when he called to tell Zegras he had been traded.
With over 54 points on the year (22 goals, 32 assists), Zegras has integrated pretty flawlessly into the Flyers’ structure while still maintaining the creativity that defines his game. He's grown impressively from an "Instagram hockey player" into a consistently impactful offensive weapon that can make the highlight-reel plays, but can also be a team player when the circumstances call for it.
Anaheim knows Zegras at his most dynamic—a player capable of breaking structure with skill. What they will see now is a version of him that is operating with more discipline, more awareness, and a clearer understanding of when to create and when to simplify.
The question is not whether Zegras will be motivated. It is how that motivation manifests.
If he plays within himself, he becomes a driver of possession and pace. If the game pulls him into something more emotional or individual, it can drift away from the structure the Flyers rely on.
For Philadelphia, the objective is clear: let the moment exist, but do not let it dictate the game.
The Flyers’ recent stretch has been defined by narrow outcomes. Games extending beyond regulation, points gained but not maximized.
The shootout loss to Columbus is a familiar example. It was a game where they remained competitive, defended well enough to stay alive, but ultimately left a point on the table.
At this stage of the season, those kinds of games can't be acceptable anymore.
Philadelphia has shown it can keep games close. What it must show now is an ability to separate, to create enough offense to avoid the volatility of overtime and shootouts altogether.
Too often, the Flyers have generated volume without converting it into clear scoring separation. Shot totals remain respectable, but second-chance opportunities and net-front finishes have been inconsistent. Without those layers, games remain within a single goal, and therefore within reach for both teams.
Against an Anaheim team that has struggled with defensive consistency at times this season, the opportunity is there. The Flyers need to turn possession into pressure, and pressure into goals, not just chances.
The first game of a West Coast trip often sets the tone for everything that follows.
West Coast travel, especially compacted into three games in four days, can disrupt rhythm, particularly for a team that relies heavily on structure and detail.
When they are connected defensively, managing exits cleanly and limiting high-danger looks, they give themselves a platform to compete. When that structure slips, even slightly, games can open quickly.
Anaheim’s offensive profile presents a specific challenge in this regard.
The Ducks are capable of generating speed through the neutral zone and attacking off the rush. If the Flyers’ gaps are loose or their puck management falters, those transition opportunities can become high-quality chances against.
This places added emphasis on early-game execution, a facet of the game where the Flyers have struggled. They've given up the first goal 45 times this season, and while they've gained a bit of a reputation as the "comeback kids" because of it, head coach Rick Tocchet also admitted after the Columbus loss that falling on the back foot early on can lead to players playing with a bit of a "dejected" mindset.
This game is almost guaranteed to get feisty.
Ever since the notorious Cutter Gauthier/Jamie Drysdale swap back in January 2024, the Flyers and Ducks have been engaged in a rather unexpected—but nonetheless entertaining—rivalry. The meetings between these two have quickly become must-watch hockey, seeing as there has been no shortage of big goals, flared tempers, and just some seriously beautiful hockey.
As much as the emotional element can make the game fun to watch, Philadelphia also has to take care to manage the fireworks.
They have shown a willingness to engage physically and generally aggravate their opponents. Players like Nikita Grebenkin consistently inserting themselves into post-whistle sequences, while veterans like Travis Konecny set an emotional tone for the group.
That identity has value. It creates energy, accountability, and pushback.
But it must be controlled.
Undisciplined penalties, particularly given the Flyers’ inconsistent power play, can tilt games unnecessarily. The balance lies in maintaining their edge without allowing it to compromise their structure.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Alex Bump - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Denver Barkey - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Carl Grundstrom - Sean Couturier - Luke Glendening
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae
Goalies:
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Anaheim Ducks
Forwards:
Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Troy Terry
Alex Killorn - Mikael Granlund - Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel - Ryan Poehling - Cutter Gauthier
Frank Vatrano - Tim Washe - Jansen Harkins
Defense:
Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger - John Carlson
Pavel Mintyukov - Ian Moore
Goalies:
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso