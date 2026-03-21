Game No. 69 Preview: Flyers vs. Sharks

The final game of a road trip can be a tough one no matter who your opponent is. Fatigue can set in, and the details that carried a team through the opening games are tested under less forgiving conditions.
Philadelphia has taken the first two games of this West Coast swing and, in doing so, extended its road winning streak to six games. The results definitely matter. But more importantly, the method has been consistent: simplified offensive decisions, distributed scoring, and controlled execution late in games.
The question now is whether that approach can hold for one more night, and whether it can produce something the Flyers have not consistently achieved during this stretch: a clean, regulation result.
The Flyers’ recent run has been effective, but it has not always been efficient.
Multiple games—both home and away—have required overtime or shootouts, placing additional physical and mental strain on a roster already navigating travel and tight scheduling. While those wins have value, they also point to an underlying issue: the inability to create separation within 60 minutes.
Against San Jose, the opportunity is different.
The Sharks are a team that can be put under sustained pressure, particularly if an opponent establishes a forecheck early and forces repeated defensive-zone sequences. For the Flyers, that presents a chance to test whether their recent improvements in offensive approach—prioritizing pucks to the net over perfect sequencing—can translate into a multi-goal cushion.
A regulation win is not just about standings points. It is about demonstrating that their current process can control a game, not just survive it.
Over the first two games of the trip, the Flyers have made a noticeable adjustment in how they attack.
They are no longer consistently delaying for high-skill plays through the middle of the ice. Instead, they are advancing pucks quickly, generating shot volume, and relying on second-layer opportunities. It is a shift from precision to pressure.
That approach has produced results. Not necessarily highlight-reel goals, but repeatable offense. The challenge against San Jose is not introducing that approach, but maintaining discipline within it.
Simplified offense can easily drift into rushed decision-making if not managed correctly. The Flyers will need to continue distinguishing between direct play and forced play—putting pucks into productive areas without surrendering possession unnecessarily. If they sustain that balance, they should be able to dictate the flow of the game more consistently than they have in recent outings.
The Flyers’ recent success has not been driven by a single line or a small group of players. It has been built on contributions from across the lineup.
Players like Noah Cates have provided consistent secondary offense, while the blue line, led by Travis Sanheim, continues to support transition and generate points. Meanwhile, high-skill forwards such as Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov remain capable of impacting games in isolated moments, particularly in late-game situations.
Teams in the Sharks’ position often defend by collapsing structure and limiting space through the middle of the ice. Breaking that requires not just top-line creativity, but sustained pressure from multiple units—shifts that wear down defensive coverage and create opportunities through repetition.
One of the more subtle developments in the Flyers’ recent play has been improved awareness of game state.
In overtime situations, they have been more deliberate with possession. In close games, they have avoided forcing plays that expose them defensively. Those habits have contributed to their ability to consistently reach and succeed in late-game scenarios.
If the Flyers gain a lead, the challenge becomes managing that advantage without retreating into passive play. This is where their structure will be tested—maintaining forecheck pressure, continuing to generate shots, and avoiding the tendency to protect a lead by simply absorbing play.
Conversely, if the game remains close, their recent composure becomes relevant again. The Flyers have shown they can operate effectively in one-goal games. The next step is demonstrating that they can control those games earlier, rather than relying on late execution to resolve them.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Alex Bump - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Carl Grundstrom - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Garrett Wilson - Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Noah Juulsen
Emil Andrae
Goalies:
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
San Jose Sharks
Forwards:
Philipp Kurashev - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith
William Eklund - Michael Misa - Kiefer Sherwood
Collin Graf - Alexander Wennberg - Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow - Zack Ostapchuk - Ryan Reaves
Defense:
Mario Ferraro - Shakir Mukhamadullin
Dmitry Orlov - John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson - Nick Leddy
Goalies:
Alex Nedeljkovic
Laurent Brossoit