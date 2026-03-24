Game No. 70 Preview: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

At this point in the season, familiarity doesn’t breed comfort. It sharpens the stakes.
When the Philadelphia Flyers host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight, it will mark the second meeting between the teams in just over a week. There are no surprises left in the matchup, no tendencies left unscouted. What remains is execution. And, for the Flyers, urgency.
They enter the game still pushing to close a manageable gap in the playoff race, fully aware that time, more than anything else, is now the limiting factor. That context reframes everything: not just the opponent, but the manner in which the game must be played.
A win tonight against Columbus helps. A regulation win matters.
Late-season divisional games carry an inherent weight, but this one is particularly consequential.
The Flyers are not just chasing points—they're chasing teams. Beating a Metropolitan Division opponent in regulation accomplishes two things at once: it narrows the gap and denies a direct competitor the opportunity to gain ground.
That distinction has been a recurring theme in their recent stretch. While the Flyers have found ways to win, several of those victories have required overtime or shootouts. Those results keep them alive, but they don’t maximize their climb.
Against Columbus, the objective is clearer. The Flyers need to dictate the game early, create separation if possible, and avoid allowing it to drift into coin-flip territory late. In a race this tight, controlling outcomes within 60 minutes is no longer a preference—it’s a necessity.
The Flyers’ lineup remains unsettled heading into the game, with Sean Couturier, Denver Barkey, and Luke Glendening all listed as game-time decisions.
While head coach Rick Tocchet said that he still needed to speak with the players to determine if they were ready to play tonight, Barkey did participate in line rushes at morning skate, giving a good indication that he will probably be available.
However, each absence—or limitation—affects a different layer of the lineup.
Couturier’s presence, in particular, impacts matchup deployment and defensive reliability down the middle. Without him at full capacity, the Flyers lose one of their most trusted situational players. Glendening’s role as a depth stabilizer and Barkey’s recent integration into the top six further complicate the equation.
What this means tactically is that the Flyers cannot rely on matchup advantages alone. They will need to maintain structure regardless of personnel, particularly in defensive-zone coverage and neutral-zone tracking.
This is where their recent growth becomes relevant. Over the past few weeks, they’ve shown an ability to play within their system even as lines shift. That adaptability will be tested again here.
One of the more intriguing elements of the projected lineup is the second line featuring Trevor Zegras between Denver Barkey and Owen Tippett (assuming Barkey is available).
This is the Flyers’ most dynamic offensive unit, and in a game where generating separation is critical, they need to do more than produce—they need to control play.
Tippett’s recent form, combined with Zegras’ playmaking ability, gives this line the tools to consistently gain the zone with control. The key will be what happens after entry. Too often earlier in the season, those possessions stalled along the perimeter. Recently, there has been a greater emphasis on directing pucks toward the net and creating second-layer opportunities.
If that trend holds, this line has the potential to force Columbus into extended defensive sequences—something the Flyers will need if they want to avoid a tight, low-event game.
The Blue Jackets are not a one-line team. Their forward group, led by players like Adam Fantilli, Kirill Marchenko, and Kent Johnson, creates offense through pace and quick-strike ability rather than sustained pressure.
Philadelphia has been effective recently at limiting extended zone time against, but Columbus does not always require it. They are capable of generating chances off the rush, particularly if given space through the neutral zone. This places added emphasis on gap control from the Flyers’ defense pairs, and on backpressure from the forwards.
If the Flyers manage those transitions effectively, they can force Columbus into a more controlled, half-ice game. If they don’t, the game could open up in ways that increase volatility—something they can’t afford.
The Flyers have built momentum. What they haven’t done—yet—is extend it to four consecutive wins.
It’s a small detail on the surface, but it speaks to a broader challenge. Sustaining success over multiple games requires not just consistency in effort, but consistency in execution across different opponents and conditions.
They handled their West Coast trip with discipline and structure, sweeping the Ducks, Kings, and Sharks in a four-day stretch. Now, returning home to face a familiar opponent with elevated stakes, the expectation shifts.
Can they replicate that level?
The answer will likely come down to how quickly they establish their game. The Flyers have been at their best when they dictate pace early, avoid unnecessary risks, and force opponents to play within their structure.
If they do that again, the opportunity is there—not just to win, but to take a meaningful step forward in the standings.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Alex Bump - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Carl Grundstrom - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Garrett Wilson - Sean Couturier - Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Noah Juulsen
Goalies:
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forwards:
Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger - Charlie Coyle - Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom - Boone Jenner - Danton Heinen
Defense:
Zach Werenski - Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov - Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk - Erik Gudbranson
Goalies:
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins