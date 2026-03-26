Game No. 71 Preview: Flyers vs. Blackhawks

The rhythm of a playoff push can be a little all over the place. Momentum builds, stalls, and—if a team is resilient enough—builds again.
A frustrating 3–2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday cost them valuable ground in the standings, but it did not fundamentally alter their position. They remain within reach, still controlling the most important variable left: their own performance. What matters now is response, and how quickly it comes.
Their next opportunity arrives at home against the Chicago Blackhawks, a team in a different phase of its competitive cycle but one that presents its own set of structural challenges.
The immediate instinct after a loss like the one against Columbus is to focus on urgency, energy, or effort. The Flyers don’t need more of any of those things. What they do need is structural consistency.
Against Columbus, their issue was not a lack of engagement, but a breakdown in execution over a short second-period stretch that shifted the entire game. Their defensive layers separated, their puck management became less decisive, and they allowed a controlled game to become reactive.
Against Chicago, the objective is simpler: eliminate volatility.
The Blackhawks do not require extended zone time to create offense. With players like Connor Bedard driving play, they are capable of generating chances quickly off transition and broken sequences. That places an emphasis on the Flyers’ neutral-zone structure and defensive gap control.
If Philadelphia maintains its shape and forces Chicago into controlled entries and limits second chances, the game tilts in their favor. If not, they risk introducing the kind of unpredictability that undermined them in their last outing.
The Flyers’ second line—Trevor Zegras between Denver Barkey and Owen Tippett—remains arguably their most dynamic offensive unit.
In a game where the Flyers are expected to control play, this line’s role extends beyond production. It is about territorial dominance.
Tippett’s ability to generate speed through the neutral zone, combined with Zegras’ creative playmaking instincts, gives this group a consistent entry mechanism. The key, as it has been throughout the season, is what follows.
When the Flyers are at their best, those entries lead to net-front presence and second-chance opportunities, while also giving them the luxury of sustained offensive-zone time across multiple shifts
When they drift, those same entries result in perimeter play and low-efficiency shot selection.
Against a Chicago team that can be stretched defensively, this line has an opportunity to dictate the game’s offensive profile. If they convert possession into pressure, the Flyers can control both pace and territory.
The absence of Nikita Grebenkin (upper-body injury, 7–10 days) removes a layer of depth from the Flyers’ forward group—particularly in terms of physical presence and puck support in the middle six.
That absence does not fundamentally alter the lineup, but it does require redistribution.
Players like Noah Cates and Carl Grundstrom will be leaned on more heavily to stabilize shifts and maintain forecheck pressure. The fourth line, featuring Sean Couturier and Garnet Hathaway, becomes more than a defensive unit; it becomes a momentum line responsible for maintaining the Flyers’ structural baseline.
The Flyers’ recent success has been built on players understanding exactly what is required of them within each shift. Injuries test that clarity. Against Chicago, maintaining it will be critical to avoiding the kind of inconsistency that appeared in their last game.
One of the more encouraging trends for the Flyers has been increased offensive contribution from their defense.
Jamie Drysdale is coming off a career-high goal total, while Travis Sanheim and Cam York continue to drive play through transition and controlled entries.
That activation has added a second layer to the Flyers’ offense. But it comes with risk—particularly against a team like Chicago that looks to exploit space in transition.
The balance is delicate: Activate to sustain pressure, while also retaining the ability to recover quickly to protect against counterattacks.
If the Flyers manage that balance, they can spend extended time in the offensive zone. If they overextend, they open lanes for quick-strike opportunities—precisely where Chicago is most dangerous.
The Flyers’ home-ice inconsistency has been, in their own words, about overthinking and issues with execution and decision-making.
As Travis Sanheim noted after the Columbus loss, there is a tendency to search for the “extra play” at home—to hold the puck a fraction longer, to attempt a cleaner look rather than a quicker one.
With another home game awaiting them tonight, the path forward is clear: simplify.
That means prioritizing direct puck movement, reducing east-west plays in the offensive zone, and increasing shot volume from high-percentage areas. In short, repeatable offense over perfect offense.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Alex Bump - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Carl Grundstrom - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Luke Glendening - Sean Couturier - Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Noah Juulsen
Goalies:
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Chicago Blackhawks
Forwards:
Ryan Greene - Connor Bedard - Anton Frondell
Tyler Bertuzzi - Frank Nazar - Nick Lardis
Andre Burakovsky - Ryan Donato - Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen - Sacha Boisvert - Landon Slaggert
Defense:
Alex Vlasic - Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser - Sam Rinzel
Ethan Del Mastro - Louis Crevier
Goalies:
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom