Game No. 72 Preview: Flyers vs. Red Wings

A composed, structured 5–1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks offered a blueprint for how the Philadelphia Flyers want to continue forward for their remaining 11 games. Their upcoming road matchup against the Detroit Red Wings will test whether that blueprint holds against a more complete opponent, in a more demanding environment, with significantly higher stakes.
Detroit is not Chicago, and, therefore, this game will not be as forgiving. And for a Flyers team still fighting to push itself into a playoff position, this is yet another test to see if they have what it takes to be serious postseason contenders.
A win meaningfully strengthens their odds. A loss does not mathematically eliminate them, but it moves them into a space where recovery becomes increasingly improbable. That is the context. What follows is the hockey.
The defining feature of the Flyers’ win over Chicago was their commitment to the interior—quick puck movement, consistent net-front presence, and a willingness to generate offense without overhandling.
The question now is not whether that approach works. It is whether it works against a team like Detroit.
The Red Wings defend with more structure and more discipline than Chicago. Their defensive layers close more quickly, their gaps through the neutral zone are tighter, and they are more effective at steering play toward the perimeter. All of that changes the calculus for the Flyers.
Against Chicago, interior space was available if they were willing to take it. Against Detroit, that space must be created through pace, through physical engagement, and through second efforts around the net.
If the Flyers default back to perimeter play under pressure, their offensive efficiency will drop significantly. If they maintain their commitment to the middle—accepting contact, winning loose pucks, and generating second chances—they give themselves a repeatable path to scoring.
This is less about style and more about adaptability. The Flyers have found something that works. Now they have to prove it travels against increased resistance.
One of the more revealing trends in the Flyers’ season has been the contrast between how they play on the road versus at home.
On the road, their game tends to simplify: Faster decisions with the puck, more direct entries, greater commitment to defensive structure.
At home, there has been a tendency—subtle but measurable—to search for cleaner, more controlled plays that do not always materialize. In Detroit, the Flyers return to the environment where their identity has been most consistent.
A road game against a competitive opponent naturally reinforces the habits they need: shorter shifts, quicker puck movement, and a greater emphasis on playing within structure rather than outside of it. Those are the same habits that defined their best stretches this season.
If the Flyers play to that version of themselves, they can control pace and limit volatility. If they drift even slightly, they risk opening the game to Detroit’s strengths in transition and offensive-zone cycling.
With Dan Vladar starting in net, the Flyers’ defensive responsibility becomes more defined.
Vladar is a goaltender who benefits from clarity. He tracks the puck well, manages angles effectively, and can stabilize a game when shots are predictable. What he is less suited for is chaos—broken plays, lateral passes through the slot, and extended sequences where defensive coverage breaks down.
That places an emphasis on the Flyers’ defensive structure in front of him. And against Detroit, that means limiting cross-ice passes in the defensive zone and clearing rebounds decisively, particularly against a team that attacks second chances.
The Red Wings are not an overwhelming offensive team, but they are a disciplined one. They create offense through sustained zone time, controlled puck movement, and opportunistic finishing rather than pure speed or chaos. That presents a different challenge than Chicago.
The Flyers will not be able to rely on quick resets or transitional counters alone. They will need to defend extended sequences, maintain positioning, and resist the temptation to chase the puck.
If the Flyers remain patient by holding their structure, protecting the middle, and forcing Detroit to the outside, they can gradually reclaim possession and transition back into offense.
However, if they overcommit, Detroit has the puck-moving ability to exploit those gaps, extend shifts, and wear down defensive pairs. Basically, this is a discipline test as much as a skill test.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Alex Bump - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Carl Grundstrom - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Luke Glendening - Sean Couturier - Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae
Goalies:
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Detroit Red Wings
Forwards:
J.T. Compher - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Alex Debrincat - Andrew Copp - Patrick Kane
Marco Kasper - Emmitt Finnie - James van Riemsdyk
David Perron - Mason Appleton - Dominik Shine
Defense:
Simon Edvinsson - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Goalies:
John Gibson
Michal Postava