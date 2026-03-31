Game No. 74 Preview: Flyers vs. Capitals

For the Philadelphia Flyers, their moment has truly arrived. The standings are tight, the path is clearer, and each game now carries consequences that extend beyond the final score. Their trip to face the Washington Capitals is not just another road test, but a real divisional inflection point.
It also happens to be something else: It is debut day for Porter Martone.
The Flyers are trying to sustain momentum while introducing a new piece into a system that, for the first time in weeks, feels cohesive and clearly defined. How those two realities intersect will go a long way in determining the outcome.
1. Welcome to The Show, Porter Martone!
There is a difference between inserting a young player into a rebuilding environment and introducing him into a team that is actively chasing something.
Martone walks into the latter.
His debut—coupled with immediate usage on the first power-play unit—suggests that the Flyers are not easing him in cautiously; they believe his skill set can translate quickly enough to contribute within meaningful minutes.
But contribution, in this context, is not about immediate production.
What the Flyers will be watching is whether Martone can play within their structure. His strengths—puck protection, spatial awareness, and the ability to make plays under pressure—are the kinds of traits that tend to scale well to the NHL. They do not rely on time and space; they create it, and that will be important against Washington.
The Capitals defend with discipline. They close quickly, limit second chances, and force attackers to make decisions under pressure. For Martone, the adjustment will not be in just the physical speed of the game alone, but also the speed of decision-making.
If he can extend plays along the wall, make quick, intelligent reads, and support possession rather than forcing it, his debut will quietly strengthen the Flyers’ overall game. If he tries to do too much, the pace of the NHL will expose it quickly.
2. Lineup Shakeups Will Test the Flyers’ Offensive Continuity
The Flyers have spent the past stretch building something that is often overlooked: rhythm.
Their offensive game has become more direct, more connected, and less reliant on overhandling. That has coincided with a run of success driven as much by structure as by skill. Tonight, that rhythm is disrupted, but intentionally.
Alex Bump will be scratched for this game. Travis Konecny will be shifting to the left side, and new combinations forming to accommodate Martone’s presence.
Konecny’s move to the left wing is particularly interesting. The shift is to accommodate Martone's natural position as a right winger, but as a right-shot player with strong instincts around the net, the shift alters Konecny's angles—both in terms of shooting opportunities and puck distribution. It can open new lanes, but it also requires recalibration, particularly in transition and offensive-zone spacing.
Tocchet told media, "Yeah, TK has done it before. I'd rather have Porter play his natural position; he's used to it. That doesn't mean, down the road, if he had to play [at left wing]—who knows? But as of now, I wanted him to feel comfortable in his first game."
3. A Divisional Game That Will Be Decided by Structure and Goaltending
There is no ambiguity about what this game represents.
It is a Metropolitan Division matchup with direct implications on the playoff race. It is also the kind of game where space is limited, mistakes are magnified, and patience becomes as important as execution.
With Dan Vladar starting, the emphasis will be on defensive predictability. Vladar performs best when the game in front of him is controlled—when shooters are kept to the outside, when passing lanes are disrupted, and when rebounds are managed cleanly.
The Flyers have shown they can provide that structure, particularly on the road. Their recent wins have been built on compressing the ice, limiting high-danger chances, and forcing opponents into less efficient offensive patterns, but Washington will test that discipline.
The Capitals are not a chaotic offensive team. They are methodical. They generate chances through sustained zone time, puck movement, and capitalizing on defensive lapses. That means the Flyers cannot rely on reactive defending. Instead, they must be proactive in maintaining their shape.
Projected Lines
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Denver Barkey - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny - Christian Dvorak - Porter Martone
Carl Grundstrom - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Sean Couturier - Luke Glendening - Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae
Goalies:
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Washington Capitals
Forwards:
Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Connor McMichael
Hendrix Lapierre - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier - Justin Sourdif - Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime - David Kampf - Ivan Miroshnichenko
Defense:
Martin Fehervary - Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun - Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson - Matt Roy
Goalies:
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren