Game No. 80 Preview: Flyers vs. Jets

This is where leadership—both from the bench and on the ice—becomes critical. The Flyers have plenty of voices from rookies to vets that can help channel the team's emotion productively rather than in a way that works against them. Head coach Rick Tocchet acknowledged that such a penalty-heavy game will be a teaching moment for his players, and it's a lesson that has to be absorbed quickly, because the difference between urgency and recklessness in games like this is often the difference between winning and chasing.