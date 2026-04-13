Game No. 81 Preview: Flyers vs. Hurricanes

“The identity of being a Flyer—I think that’s something we’ve been building on every day, and we’re getting there," he said. "It’s a long way to go, but it’s starting to come around, and I’m enjoying watching these guys in these pressure games. As a coach, I’m not nervous. I’m excited for these guys. We should have a good crowd tonight, a loud crowd, and this is the stuff they should taste—not just this year, but for years to come… I’m really excited about tonight.”