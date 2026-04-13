Game No. 81 Preview: Flyers vs. Hurricanes

There is a particular kind of tension that only exists at the edge of something earned.
It would be natural to feel panic or uncertainty. For the Philadelphia Flyers, the dominant emotion is anticipation, sharpened by the understanding that one more step changes everything.
That is where they find themselves tonight.
At home, with the building expected to swell with energy, they face the Carolina Hurricanes with a clear and immediate reward in front of them: two points, and a playoff berth secured.
But while opportunity is present, so is responsibility—and the Flyers, to their credit, are approaching this game with the understanding that nothing has been finished yet.
1. The Mindset: Confidence Without Complacency
If there is one defining characteristic of this Flyers team down the stretch, it is their ability to balance belief with restraint.
They know how close they are, but they are not allowing that awareness to distort their approach.
Travis Konecny said after morning skate on Monday, “It’s great. We’ve still got work to do, but we’re right there. I like where our team is at as far as, you know, we’ve been playing playoff-style hockey for the last month. We can go into tonight with the same mindset. It doesn’t change anything. Hopefully we can get the job done.”
The Flyers are not trying to elevate their game because of the stakes. They are trying to replicate what has already brought them to this point: structured play, disciplined decisions, and a collective understanding of how they need to operate.
Head coach Rick Tocchet echoed that perspective, but with a layer of pride.
“The identity of being a Flyer—I think that’s something we’ve been building on every day, and we’re getting there," he said. "It’s a long way to go, but it’s starting to come around, and I’m enjoying watching these guys in these pressure games. As a coach, I’m not nervous. I’m excited for these guys. We should have a good crowd tonight, a loud crowd, and this is the stuff they should taste—not just this year, but for years to come… I’m really excited about tonight.”
2. Identity Through Sacrifice
Late-season success often hinges less on star power and more on role clarity. The Flyers are demonstrating that in real time.
No example of that is more telling than Sean Couturier, whose career has been defined by top-line responsibility, elite two-way play, and a Selke Trophy in the 2019-20 season to validate it.
And yet, in this moment, he is being asked to do something quite different than what he's been used to.
Tocchet didn’t shy away from highlighting that shift, explaining, “I think he’s a smart guy. We’ve had some talks; he knows what we need… It’s huge."
The Flyers head coach also drew a comparison between Couturier and former St. Louis Blues forward Alex Steen to exemplify how shifting a top-six guy to a grittier role helped the Blues to a Stanley Cup.
"I was talking to [Craig Berube], about Steen—good player, probably a top six-ish at the time," Tocchet recounted. "[Berube] needed him to be the fourth line, and he did, and they won the Cup, and he was instrumental in that. There’s a lot of those stories. I have a soft spot for those guys where they sacrifice for the team, so [Couturier] is doing that for us.”
That is culture. Not in a wishy-washy, "throwing around a buzzword" kind of way, but in actual practical application.
When a player of Couturier’s stature embraces a different role without resistance, it sends a message through the entire lineup: what matters is not where you play, but how you play. For a team trying to clinch, that type of leadership by example is invaluable.
3. Carolina’s Identity Doesn’t Change, Even If the Lineup Might
Carolina may not dress several of its top players—names like Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin, Shayne Gostisbehere, Andrei Svechnikov, and Seth Jarvis could be absent.
On paper, that presents an advantage. In practice, it changes very little about how the Hurricanes play.
Carolina’s identity is systemic. It is built on pressure, pace, and relentless puck pursuit. Whether it’s their top line or depth players executing it, the structure remains intact.
Tocchet was direct about the challenge, saying, “Everybody knows how they play—high pressure. I’m a big believer in you need to meet pressure with pressure. You don’t go away from it. So wherever that pressure comes from, that’s your support.
"When you get in trouble with Carolina is when you’re slow to react and you’re playing too wide. We have to play a physical game. We’re playing for a lot. They’re not playing for as much, but we’re still going to be very physical. We have to be.”
Even if some of Carolina's stars are resting tonight, the Flyers cannot approach this game as if their opponent will be diminished. If anything, a lineup filled with players fighting for opportunity often plays faster, harder, and with fewer reservations.
Contrary to how it may appear, this is not a game that will be handed to them. It is one they must take.
4. Pressure vs. Freedom
There is an inherent imbalance in this matchup.
The Flyers are playing for everything. Carolina, who are first in the Metropolitan Division and have already clinched their playoff spot, comparatively, is not.
That dynamic can be deceptive. Teams with less at stake often play with a kind of looseness that makes them unpredictable. They take risks, push pace, and don’t necessarily carry the same weight of consequence in each decision.
The Flyers, meanwhile, must operate under the knowledge that a single win changes their season, and a loss further prolongs nauseating uncertainty.
Managing that contrast will be critical. Philadelphia cannot afford to overthink how they're going to get a winning result. They simply cannot allow the moment to make them cautious or reactive. Instead, they must do what they have done for the past month: play simply, directly, physically, and connected.
As Tocchet explained, when pressure is met with hesitation, it grows. When it’s met with assertiveness, it dissipates.
5. The Opportunity to Define More Than Just a Season
This game is and always has been about more than clinching a playoff spot. On an emotional note, it’s about reinforcing what this team believes it is becoming.
The Flyers have spent the past stretch building an identity—one rooted in structure, resilience, and collective buy-in. They have proven they can respond to adversity, handle road environments, and deliver in meaningful games.
Now, they have the opportunity to close—mathematically and symbolically. There is no better opportunity the NHL scriptwriters could have written up for them to show that when the moment arrives—clear, undeniable, and demanding—they can meet it with the same composure and purpose that carried them here.
Projected Lines
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Tyson Foerster - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny - Christian Dvorak - Porter Martone
Denver Barkey - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Garnet Hathaway - Sean Couturier - Luke Glendening
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae
Goalies:
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Carolina Hurricanes
Forwards:
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jesperi Kotkanieimi - Bradly Nadeau
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Nicolas Deslauriers
Eric Robinson - Skyler Brind'Amour - Jordan Martinook
Defense:
K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Charles-Alexis Legault
Goalies:
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen