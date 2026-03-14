Gameday No. 66 Preview: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

The Philadelphia Flyers return home with a renewed sense of urgency and a measure of momentum as they prepare to face the Columbus Blue Jackets.
After collecting all four points from a demanding midweek back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild, the Flyers have kept themselves within reach of the playoff race.
Yet inside the room, there is little appetite for celebration. The standings offer a clear reality: every remaining game carries weight, and any slip could erase the progress they’ve fought to regain.
That urgency will define Saturday’s matchup. With Dan Vladar set to start in goal and AHL veteran call-up Garrett Wilson joining the roster, the Flyers will look to extend their recent success against a Columbus team capable of disrupting rhythm if given the opportunity.
Momentum in the NHL can—and does—quickly, and the Flyers are well aware of that fact.
Their back-to-back victories earlier in the week offered a valuable boost, not only in the standings but also in confidence. Tight games that extend into overtime or shootouts test a team’s composure, and the Flyers have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to handle those situations.
Still, internally, the focus remains squarely on the present moment. The Flyers understand that a short winning stretch means little without sustained execution. Their path toward postseason relevance depends on treating each remaining game with playoff-level urgency—a mindset that has been echoed repeatedly by players and coaches.
Goaltending consistency becomes even more valuable late in the season, and the Flyers will once again turn to Vladar to provide stability in net.
Vladar has shouldered a heavy workload at times during the stretch run, yet he continues to give the Flyers an opportunity to win when games tighten defensively. His calm approach in high-pressure moments—particularly in overtime and shootout situations—has helped the team secure critical points during their playoff push.
Against Columbus, his role may be equally important. The Blue Jackets often rely on quick transitions and opportunistic offense rather than extended zone time, meaning defensive lapses can quickly turn into dangerous chances.
For Philadelphia, that makes Vladar’s ability to track pucks through traffic and manage rebounds a key component of the game plan. When the Flyers are structured defensively and their goaltender is seeing the puck clearly, they become a far more difficult team to break down.
The Flyers’ lineup will also feature a familiar face from the organization’s developmental system.
Garrett Wilson, who has served as captain of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the past six seasons, was recently signed to a two-way NHL contract and has now earned a call-up to Philadelphia. For Wilson, the opportunity is both a reward for leadership in Lehigh Valley and a chance to contribute meaningful minutes during a crucial stretch of the season.
If he does end up playing tonight, Wilson’s impact is unlikely to come in the form of highlight-reel scoring. Instead, his value lies in the details: responsible shifts, physical engagement along the boards, and a willingness to play the type of grinding hockey that the Flyers need to fill out their bottom six.
Veteran depth players frequently become important during playoff-style stretches because they understand the demands of tight, low-scoring contests. Wilson’s experience and leadership qualities make him a logical addition to a roster that is balancing youthful energy with situational maturity.
Perhaps the most defining characteristic of the Flyers’ current mindset is how clearly they view the remainder of the schedule.
Inside the room, there is little discussion of long-term scenarios or standings projections. Instead, the approach has become simple: treat each game as though it carries the stakes of postseason hockey.
For the Flyers, success will depend on maintaining their structure and continuing to capitalize on the balanced scoring that has carried them recently.
If they can replicate the discipline and urgency shown earlier in the week, the opportunity to extend their momentum will be there.
But at this stage of the season, the Flyers understand a simple truth: nothing will be given. Every point must be earned.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards:
Alex Bump - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Denver Barkey - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Carl Grundstrom - Sean Couturier - Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae
Goalies:
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forwards:
Cole Sillinger - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland
Mason Marchment - Charlie Coyle - Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom - Boone Jenner - Danton Heinen
Defense:
Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk
Damon Severson - Erik Gudbranson
Goalies:
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins