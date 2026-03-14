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Gameday No. 66 Preview: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

Siobhan Nolan
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The Philadelphia Flyers return home with a renewed sense of urgency and a measure of momentum as they prepare to face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After collecting all four points from a demanding midweek back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild, the Flyers have kept themselves within reach of the playoff race.

Yet inside the room, there is little appetite for celebration. The standings offer a clear reality: every remaining game carries weight, and any slip could erase the progress they’ve fought to regain.

That urgency will define Saturday’s matchup. With Dan Vladar set to start in goal and AHL veteran call-up Garrett Wilson joining the roster, the Flyers will look to extend their recent success against a Columbus team capable of disrupting rhythm if given the opportunity.

1. Momentum Is Real, But the Flyers Know It’s Fragile

Momentum in the NHL can—and does—quickly, and the Flyers are well aware of that fact.

Their back-to-back victories earlier in the week offered a valuable boost, not only in the standings but also in confidence. Tight games that extend into overtime or shootouts test a team’s composure, and the Flyers have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to handle those situations.

Still, internally, the focus remains squarely on the present moment. The Flyers understand that a short winning stretch means little without sustained execution. Their path toward postseason relevance depends on treating each remaining game with playoff-level urgency—a mindset that has been echoed repeatedly by players and coaches.

2. Dan Vladar Looks to Anchor Another Important Start

Goaltending consistency becomes even more valuable late in the season, and the Flyers will once again turn to Vladar to provide stability in net.

Vladar has shouldered a heavy workload at times during the stretch run, yet he continues to give the Flyers an opportunity to win when games tighten defensively. His calm approach in high-pressure moments—particularly in overtime and shootout situations—has helped the team secure critical points during their playoff push.

Against Columbus, his role may be equally important. The Blue Jackets often rely on quick transitions and opportunistic offense rather than extended zone time, meaning defensive lapses can quickly turn into dangerous chances.

For Philadelphia, that makes Vladar’s ability to track pucks through traffic and manage rebounds a key component of the game plan. When the Flyers are structured defensively and their goaltender is seeing the puck clearly, they become a far more difficult team to break down.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (80). (Megan DeRuchie-The Hockey News)Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (80). (Megan DeRuchie-The Hockey News)

3. Garrett Wilson’s Call-Up Adds Experience and Energy

The Flyers’ lineup will also feature a familiar face from the organization’s developmental system.

Garrett Wilson, who has served as captain of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the past six seasons, was recently signed to a two-way NHL contract and has now earned a call-up to Philadelphia. For Wilson, the opportunity is both a reward for leadership in Lehigh Valley and a chance to contribute meaningful minutes during a crucial stretch of the season.

If he does end up playing tonight, Wilson’s impact is unlikely to come in the form of highlight-reel scoring. Instead, his value lies in the details: responsible shifts, physical engagement along the boards, and a willingness to play the type of grinding hockey that the Flyers need to fill out their bottom six. 

Veteran depth players frequently become important during playoff-style stretches because they understand the demands of tight, low-scoring contests. Wilson’s experience and leadership qualities make him a logical addition to a roster that is balancing youthful energy with situational maturity.

4. Another “Playoff Game” in Everything but Name

Perhaps the most defining characteristic of the Flyers’ current mindset is how clearly they view the remainder of the schedule.

Inside the room, there is little discussion of long-term scenarios or standings projections. Instead, the approach has become simple: treat each game as though it carries the stakes of postseason hockey.

For the Flyers, success will depend on maintaining their structure and continuing to capitalize on the balanced scoring that has carried them recently.

If they can replicate the discipline and urgency shown earlier in the week, the opportunity to extend their momentum will be there.

But at this stage of the season, the Flyers understand a simple truth: nothing will be given. Every point must be earned.

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Alex Bump - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett

Denver Barkey - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov 

Carl Grundstrom - Sean Couturier - Garnet Hathaway 

Defense:

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York - Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae

Goalies:

Dan Vladar

Sam Ersson

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forwards:

Cole Sillinger - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko 

Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland

Mason Marchment - Charlie Coyle - Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundestrom - Boone Jenner - Danton Heinen

Defense:

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro 

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk 

Damon Severson - Erik Gudbranson 

Goalies:

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins 

Philadelphia FlyersColumbus Blue JacketsGarrett WilsonPlayoff PushRick TocchetTrevor Zegras
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