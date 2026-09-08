Good News! Flyers' Egor Zavragin Wins First KHL Start of Season

From these two games, we can now deduct a few things about the Flyers' top goalie prospect and his situation going forward.
Zavragin set to share the crease
Last season, Metallurg played their hand evenly, rotating Smolin with Colorado Avalanche prospect Ilya Nabokov. Smolin outperformed Nabokov in the timeshare and earned the bulk of the work in the Gagarin Cup playoffs, going 7-2-0 in his 10 postseason appearances with a 1.67 GAA, one shutout, and a .933 save percentage.
Smolin opened the season as Metallurg's starter, which makes him the de facto 1A goalie, but the door is open for Zavragin to perform when given the opportunity and earn himself more playing time going forward.
The good news is that we've already seen Zavragin handle a larger workload, too, when he played 43 KHL games between HC Sochi and SKA St. Petersburg in 2024-25.
It's a welcomed development for the Flyers, for sure, that Zavragin didn't come up short when called upon to hold up his end of the bargain in the shared crease. If he had, that would have meant a larger role for Smolin to start the season.
Instead, Zavragin rose to the occasion on his first start, and now he has one foot on the ladder as he begins to climb in what should be his second full season developing as a KHL regular.