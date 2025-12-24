'He's Ready for the NHL': Exciting Flyers Rookie Backed for Success from Afar

Without having played a significant role so far this season, Philadelphia Flyers rookie Nikita Grebenkin has endeared himself to local fans with his personality and style of play. That reach, of course, extends far beyond his nascent NHL career.

Grebenkin, 22, has been playing pro hockey since the 2021-22 season having played 120 games across three seasons with KHL outfit Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

Ex-Metallurg sports director Sergei Gomolyako, who knows the exciting Flyers rookie well, has expressed his support from across the pond, reflecting on his experiences with Grebenkin and backing him for further success in Philadelphia.

"I think Nikita will soon start scoring more goals and, accordingly, get more playing time. He's ready for the NHL and is proving he can play at a high level," Gomolyako was quoted as saying by Metaratings via Championat.

"I remember calling him to Metallurg last season, when he'd left for Toronto and was playing in the AHL. But Nikita made it clear right away that he intended to use his tremendous tenacity and desire to break through and play in the NHL. And I supported him in that endeavor. Now he's in Philadelphia, teamed with Michkov. Nikita has his role, even if he's currently playing on the fourth line, but that's for now. The guy's goal is not only to play consistently in the NHL but also to become the best hockey player in the league. And he'll work toward that, just like he did with us in Magnitogorsk."

Rick Tocchet's recent decisions to bench veterans Nick Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway has thrust Grebenkin back into the Flyers' lineup on a regular basis, and the Russian immediately took advantage of the extended opportunity with a decisive two-point (one goal, one assist) performance in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Grebenkin's goal, a deflection of Emil Andrae's initial attempt, stood as the only goal between the two sides through the first two periods, and he would later earn a primary assist on Carl Grundstrom's third-period goal to put the Flyers up 2-0.

"Nikita is a great hockey player and a great person. He's a fun guy, a comedian, and the life of the team. I think he'll be just as effective there, despite the language barrier," Gomolyako continued. "He's a bright guy not only on the ice but also in interviews. So I'm keeping an eye on Nikita and I'm happy for his success. I hope he succeeds."

After suffering four consecutive losses - one in overtime and three in the shootout - the Flyers, driven by Grebenkin and the new-look fourth line, head into the holiday break as winners of two straight, knocking off Vancouver and Chicago by a combined score of 8-3.

Earning Tocchet's trust has been a non-linear process for the affable winger, but the NHL is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league.

What Grebenkin has done lately for the Flyers is help transform the fourth line into a playable unit, and that goes a long way for a Flyers team hoping to see the postseason for the first time since 2020.