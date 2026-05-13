How Rick Tocchet And His Staff Are Building Trust With A Young Flyers Team

Defenseman Cam York summed it up best on Tuesday, saying, "Honestly, just his personality and how he goes about his business fits well with our group and how we go about ours. In terms of video and stuff, compared to the staff before, I feel like we covered a lot more and I think that's good for our group. I just feel like, as a person, he's just the right guy for our team. The way he goes about his stuff, it just felt right with our group."