Injured Key Flyers Forward Out Game 1 vs. Hurricanes

The Flyers are forced to reshuffle their lineup again.
The Philadelphia Flyers are going to enter Game 1 of Round 2 against the vaunted Carolina Hurricanes without perhaps their most important player for this kind of matchup.
On Saturday night, the Flyers announced that speedster winger Owen Tippett would sit against the Hurricanes with an injury, declaring him day-to-day.
Notably, the Flyers did not disclose the nature of the injury (upper-body, lower-body, etc.).
It was becoming clear towards the end of the Round 1 series with the Pittsburgh Penguins that Tippett, 27, was not quite himself.
The buccaneering winger recorded more than one shot on goal in just two of the six games against the Penguins, which is highly unusual for a volume-shooter like him.
Tippett loves to shoot from everywhere and anywhere, and, obviously, uses his legs and power to create opportunities for himself and teammates.
Neither of those things were happening, and Tippett was increasingly invisible for the Flyers leading up to this point.
The 27-year-old out late for Saturday's practice, which was the first indication that he would be out for Game 1 against the Hurricanes.
In his stead, we can expect that rookie Alex Bump remains in the lineup, Tyson Foerster moves up, and veteran Garnet Hathaway draws back in on the fourth line.
Projected Flyers Game 1 lineup vs. Hurricanes
Alex Bump - Trevor Zegras - Porter Martone
Denver Barkey - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Sean Couturier - Luke Glendening - Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Noah Juulsen
In the six games leading up to his injury, Tippett recorded one goal (empty-net) and one assist for the Flyers with a +2 rating and nine shots on goal.
Bump, 22, now playing in an expanded role, has one goal in two playoff games for the Flyers with a +1 rating and a hefty six shots on goal.