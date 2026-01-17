'It's Not Good': Flyers Hit With Yet Another Injury As Abols Exits Game Early

The injuries for the Philadelphia Flyers just keep coming, as forward Rodrigo Abols was forced to leave the Jan. 17 game against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury.
When asked for an update on Abols' condition postgame, head coach Rick Tocchet said, "It's not good. I'm not gonna get into it, but it's not good."
Philadelphia is currently without goaltender Dan Vladar (undisclosed, day-to-day), forwards Bobby Brink (upper-body injury, day-to-day) and Tyson Foerster (season-ending arm injury), and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper-body injury, day-to-day).
Abols' injury will also raise concern for his Olympic hopes, as he was named to Latvia's squad for Milano Cortina 2026.