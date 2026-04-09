Jack Berglund Signs ELC With Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have taken another step in shaping their forward pipeline, signing 19-year-old forward Jack Berglund to a three-year entry-level contract, which will begin in the 2026-27 season.
Berglund was a second-round selection by the Flyers (51st overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft and has been playing with the Swedish Hockey League's Färjestad BK. He won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2026 World Junior Championships.
Berglund’s game is defined by two-way reliability and positional intelligence. He projects as a center who understands spacing and timing, capable of supporting play in all three zones rather than driving offense in only one. His defensive awareness is a standout trait; he tracks well through the neutral zone, stays connected in coverage, and shows a willingness to engage physically without overcommitting.
Offensively, Berglund is not built around high-end, dynamic skill, but rather efficiency and decision-making. He moves pucks quickly, makes responsible reads under pressure, and has a direct approach in transition—favoring north-south play and interior routes over perimeter creativity. That style, while understated, tends to translate well at the professional level, particularly in systems that demand structure and accountability.
Berglund is expected to report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.