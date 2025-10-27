Flyers Send Jett Luchanko Back to OHL

The Philadelphia Flyers have officially announced that 19-year-old center Jett Luchanko has been reassigned to his OHL team, the Guelph Storm.

In the 2025-26 season, Luchanko featured in four NHL games, but did not register a point.

On his current entry-level deal, Luchanko would be able to feature in up to nine NHL games as a sort of "audition" without burning a year of his contract.

He briefly appeared for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during their playoff run last year, but is not yet eligible to be sent to the AHL full-time.

The 2024 first-round pick played four games last season as well before getting returned to Guelph, making the NHL roster after an impressive training camp. He became the youngest ever player to debut for the Flyers, at 18 years and 51 days old with his Opening Night appearance against the Vancouver Canucks.