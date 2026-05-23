Joseph Woll Rumors Add Intrigue To Flyers’ Offseason Goaltending Plans

The Philadelphia Flyers spent most of the last several years searching for stability in goal—someone capable of giving structure to a young, rebuilding team trying to figure out who it was becoming.
This season, they finally found it in Dan Vladar.
What initially looked like a stopgap acquisition evolved into one of the defining developments of Philadelphia’s season. Vladar did not merely endure the pressure of meaningful hockey; he thrived in it. As the Flyers clawed their way from long-shot playoff hopeful to legitimate postseason team, Vladar became one of the emotional and tactical anchors of that rise.
Which is why the recent rumor connecting the Flyers to Toronto Maple Leafs net minder Joseph Woll is so interesting, mainly because the organization is now entering a different phase of roster-building, one where the question is no longer “Who can save us?” but rather “What is the smartest way to support what we’ve built?”
Why Woll Is an Appealing Fit
On paper, Woll is exactly the kind of goalie a team like the Flyers would investigate.
He is still relatively young for the position. He has experience playing in high-pressure markets and meaningful games. His technical foundation is strong. His athletic profile fits the modern NHL. And perhaps most importantly, there is still room for projection.
Goaltending development is a unique trajectory. Organizations increasingly value goalies whose best hockey may still be ahead of them rather than simply chasing established reputations. Woll fits squarely into that category.
When healthy, he has shown stretches of genuinely high-end play with the Toronto Maple Leafs. His movement is economical, his tracking is calm, and he rarely looks overwhelmed by traffic or pace. He does not rely on desperation saves as often as some athletic goaltenders do because his positional structure is generally sound.
Under Rick Tocchet, Philadelphia became a far more detail-oriented defensive team this season. The Flyers do not necessarily defend by sitting back passively; they pressure aggressively and force pace. But underneath that aggression is a demand for structure. Their goaltenders need to stabilize chaos, not contribute to it.
Woll’s game stylistically fits that idea. He is not a wildly reactive goalie. He is controlled, quiet, and efficient.
The bigger question is durability.
Injuries have consistently interrupted Woll’s development path, and that reality cannot be separated from any discussion about his long-term projection. Availability matters, especially at the position. The Flyers experienced firsthand this season how physically draining sustained playoff-caliber hockey can become for a goaltender. Vladar himself needed maintenance stretches late in the year simply because of the volume and intensity of games.
That is partly why the idea of adding Woll becomes compelling—not necessarily to replace someone (although some healthy competition never hurt anyone), but to build a deeper, more sustainable structure around Vladar.
What This Means for Sam Ersson
The complicated part of the equation is Ersson, because internally, the Flyers still appear to genuinely believe in him.
Teammates and Tocchet repeatedly defended Ersson late in the season, particularly emphasizing how strong his play became after the Olympic break and how prepared he remained despite not getting a nod during the playoffs. The organization clearly values his professionalism and his ability to stay mentally engaged in difficult circumstances.
But belief and role are not always the same thing. This season altered the hierarchy.
Vladar emerged as the clear starter and, looked like a true No. 1 goaltender for significant stretches, especially in the postseason. Once that happens organically inside a room, it changes how organizations evaluate the future. The Flyers are no longer hypothetically projecting Vladar into a starting role. They already watched him handle it successfully. That naturally creates difficult questions about Ersson’s long-term fit.
If the Flyers view Vladar as their starter moving forward, they have to determine whether Ersson is the ideal complementary piece or whether another profile better supports the roster they are constructing.
That is where Woll becomes relevant.
Would It Be a True Tandem?
Probably not—at least not immediately.
The term “1A/1B” gets thrown around quite a bit, but true tandems are actually relatively rare. Most teams still lean toward one goalie receiving the emotional and competitive weight of the position, especially in meaningful games.
Right now, Vladar is that guy in Philadelphia.
Before this season, there were reasonable debates about whether Vladar could handle a heavier workload. Before making the move from the Calgary Flames to the Flyers, he had never started more than 30 games in a single season.
But hose debates quickly disappeared as Vladar earned start after start throughout the year. He showed composure under pressure, rebounded well from difficult outings, and gave the team confidence in high-leverage moments. Players talked openly about how calm they felt in front of him. He was undeniably the backbone in their playoff run—both in the journey to get there and the postseason itself.
Goaltending relationships inside dressing rooms are deeply psychological. Teams know when they trust a goalie. The Flyers clearly trust Vladar.
So if Woll arrived, the arrangement would likely begin closer to a traditional No. 1/No. 2 structure than a perfectly even split.
That does not mean Woll would be unimportant. In fact, the Flyers may specifically want someone capable of handling 30-35 starts without dramatically altering the team’s identity. Modern contenders increasingly prioritize goalie depth because the regular season has become too physically demanding to overload one starter for 65-plus games.
A Vladar-Woll pairing could realistically function something like a 50-32 or 48-34 split over a full season, depending on health and performance.
That is not a pure tandem, but it is also not the “starter plays until exhaustion” model either. And crucially, it would allow the Flyers to better protect Vladar physically without sacrificing competitiveness in the standings.
Why the Flyers Might Be Rethinking Their Goalie Structure
The deeper reality here is that Philadelphia’s timeline has accelerated.
This was, at first, expected to be another developmental year. Instead, the Flyers became a legitimate playoff team, won a round, re-energized the city, and proved their young core may be ahead of schedule.
The Flyers are no longer simply evaluating who might become useful eventually. They are now evaluating who best supports sustained contention over the next several years.
Goaltending stability becomes exponentially more important in that phase.
And while Ersson still has upside, there is an argument that Woll’s profile may align more naturally with what the Flyers now need behind Vladar: another composed, technically reliable goalie capable of stepping into difficult games without dramatically changing the team’s structure.
The Flyers under Tocchet increasingly value predictability in certain areas of the game. Defensively and in goal, they want calm, repeatability, and structure. Woll fits that identity.
Whether that ultimately leads to a move is another question entirely. Toronto would need to be willing to move him, and the Flyers would need clarity on Ersson’s future first. But stylistically, strategically, and organizationally, the fit does make sense.
For the first time in years, the Flyers are no longer desperately searching for answers in goal. Now they are trying to build a foundation strong enough to sustain what they have started.