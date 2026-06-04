Key Flyers Forward Undergoes Surgery to Address Lingering Injury

Some positive news on the injury front.
Barring something unforeseen, the Philadelphia Flyers should be entering the next season fully healthy and recovered from a long year.
The Flyers came out of their 2026 Stanley Cup playoff run with bumps, bruises, and broken bones... and internal bleeding, if you're Owen Tippett.
Tippett, 27, was held out of the entire second round of the playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes due to that bleeding issue, though he had also been playing through a sports hernia long before that arose.
At his exit interview last month, the speedy Flyers forward was unsure about needing, and hopeful he wouldn't need, a surgery to address the hernia, though that has since taken place and been completed successfully.
According to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com, Flyers GM Danny Briere shared at the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo, New York, that Tippett had the surgery about two weeks ago.
As for the internal bleeding, "Everything's cleared on that front. Everything is going well there. Nobody was worried about it affecting his training or affecting next season," Briere told Kimelman.
Playing through the hernia, Tippett scored a goal, an assist, and two points in six playoff games in Round 1 against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins.
In the regular season, Tippett put together one of his most productive and complete campaigns to date, matching his career-high 28 goals, adding 23 assists, and putting together 51 total points in 81 games.
The former No. 10 overall pick also developed as a two-way player, scoring the first three short-handed goals of his NHL career, taking up penalty killing while Tyson Foerster missed swathes of time due to injuries of his own.
The obvious good news for the Flyers is that Tippett, who has scored no fewer than 20 goals in each of his last four seasons in Philadelphia, will still be able to train this offseason while being ready for the 2026-27 regular season.