Matvei Michkov Destroyed Flyers' Biggest Offseason Concern

Michkov is fighting to reclaim his spot as the Flyers' undisputed franchise cornerstone.
For or better or for worse, the future of the Philadelphia Flyers and their rebuild rests on the shoulders of Matvei Michkov, and the Russian phenom has worked diligently to destroy all concerns about him going into next season.
Michkov, 21, had an up-and-down sophomore season, coming into training camp at less than ideal fitness and spending most of the year playing catch-up.
In 81 games, the 2023 No. 6 overall pick scored 20 goals, 31 assists, and 51 points, leading the Flyers in scoring after the Olympic break but falling flat again in the Stanley Cup playoffs, picking up just one assist--albeit an important one--in eight games.
So, as a result, Michkov has taken it upon himself to make sure the fitness concerns never return.
"What did I learn from last season? That you need to prepare well for the season, not treat it carelessly," Michkov told RG Media in a recent interview. "There was no vacation at all, because an important season is ahead. I need to play well, I want that myself. So I need to keep my body in shape at all times."
Notably, Michkov's average ice time plummeted from Year 1 to Year 2, going from 16:41 a night down nearly two full minutes to 14:50.
Some insist that was a product of a lack of trust from head coach Rick Tocchet and the coaching staff, and others insist that Michkov frequently ended his shifts on the earlier side. Both things can be true, however.
Plus, the 21-year-old spent the majority of the 2025-26 season stapled to third-line center Noah Cates, who enjoyed a career year with Michkov on his flank.
We've already seen Michkov spend considerable time training with superstar winger Artemi Panarin this summer, the son-in-law of Flyers staffer Oleg Znarok, who also drafted Michkov to his team for the Match of the Year charity match.
On top of picking Panarin's brain, Michkov has also trained as much as three times a day as he works at his conditioning and prepares for the next season.
"Philadelphia sent a coach to oversee my preparation for the start of next season. We worked for two weeks, doing three practices a day. In the morning there was the gym, a strength workout, then we'd go to the ice, and in the evening there was another session — for physical conditioning. Unfortunately, the coach didn't have that much time, so he wanted to fit everything into two weeks," added Michkov.
"You can learn everything from Artemi, from passing to shooting. I think you can take a lot from Panarin. It definitely won't hurt."
Previously, Michkov was spotted working with de facto Flyers translator (and skating coach) Slava Kuznetsov at Molot Perm's new rink in Perm, Michkov's hometown, though it is unclear if Kuznetsov is the Flyers coach being referenced.
In any case, what is clear is that Michkov has left little up to doubt heading into an important year for him.
On top of all the scrutiny and national attention, the Flyers' youngster is also heading into a contract year; he'll be a restricted free agent on July 1 upon the expiry of his entry-level contract, though he can sign a contract extension beforehand.
Michkov has seen teammates like Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, and Tyson Foerster sign lucrative new contracts with the Flyers as rewards for their dedication and improvements, and he'll know now that he must follow in their footsteps and deliver on his offseason preparation to receive the same in due time.