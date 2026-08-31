Matvei Michkov's Return Ahead of Training Camp Signals Start of Crucial Year 3

Michkov will be back in North America in Flyers territory imminently.
Arguably the least sensical Philadelphia Flyers saga of the 2026 offseason is nearing a close, and mercifully so with the start of training camp just over two weeks away.
On Monday afternoon, PHLY's Anthony Gargano shared on the PHLY Flyers podcast with Charlie O'Connor that young Flyers star Matvei Michkov will be making his long-awaited return to the local area on Monday night in preparation for the start of training camp.
Michkov's absence has been a source of consternation amongst Flyers fans on social media for most of the last several weeks, as many had hoped the 21-year-old would return to North America earlier on the heels of a sophomore season that saw statistical regression across the board, in addition to head coach Rick Tocchet publicly stating that Michkov didn't come into last year's training camp in good shape.
Fortunately for the fist-shakers, Michkov's impending return will put an end to all the debate, and it's worth noting that Michkov spent most of his summer training anyway, regardless of location.
For instance, the 2023 No. 7 overall pick had previously trained with Artemi Panarin and Mikhail Sergachev, among others, overseas in Russia.
Oh, and Michkov at times trained multiple times a day with an unnamed Flyers coach, too.
Flyers not too worried about Michkov
You can be sure the Flyers are aware that, in spite of everything that went on with Michkov last season, the Russian phenom still delivered a very productive campaign relative to his usage.
In a recent interview with RG, Flyers GM Danny Briere noted that this, more than anything, is indicative of how high Michkov's ceiling really is.
"It's pretty funny, when we talk about Matvei having a bounce-back season, he still had 20 goals and 50-plus points," Briere said. "But that’s how much he’s seen as a guy that can be a difference-maker, which is really exciting."
Of equal importance, Michkov is heading into the last year of his three-year, entry-level contract, and while the Flyers can sign him to an extension at any time, the Flyers have until Sept. 15 to make an extension eight years.
In any event, Michkov's long summer of training overseas back home in Russia was never a true issue to anyone except those who made it a point to take exception to that. For the sake of comparison, New Jersey Devils fans had little to say about their Russian winger, Arseny Gritsyuk, who also just returned this week and earned himself a three-year, $9.75 million payday back on June 30.
Now that Michkov is returning, though, the real work is set to begin, and the Flyers starlet will need to show the fruits of his labor to Tocchet and the Flyers' coaching staff on the ice and in the weight room in a few weeks' time.