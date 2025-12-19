NHL News: Flyers Big Defender Clears Waivers

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula has cleared waivers.

Zamula was placed on waivers by the Flyers on Dec. 18. With Zamula being 25 years old and 6-foot-3, it certainly seemed possible that an NHL club out there could have claimed him to add to their defensive depth. Yet, he has instead passed through waivers unclaimed and will remain a part of the Flyers organization because of it.

With Zamula clearing waivers, the Flyers have assigned him to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Zamula has appeared in 13 games so far this season with the Flyers, where he has recorded one assist, 15 blocks, and a plus-4 rating. This is after he had three goals, 12 assists, and 15 points in 63 games with the Flyers during the 2024-25 season.

In 168 games over six seasons with the Flyers, Zamula has posted eight goals, 33 assists, 41 points, and 218 blocks.