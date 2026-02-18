NHL Rumors: 2 Flyers Potential Center Trade Targets

Who could the Flyers consider targeting at center?
It is no secret that the Philadelphia Flyers need a star center if they hope to become a more legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.
Due to this, let's take a look at the two center trade candidates whom the Flyers should seriously consider pursuing.
Robert Thomas (St. Louis Blues)
Robert Thomas is the top center in the rumor mill right now and would be an outstanding addition to the Flyers' roster. He would immediately fix their first-line center problem, as he is a legitimate star. Furthermore, he is 26 years old and signed until the end of the 2030-31 season, so he is right in his prime and would be far more than just a rental for Philadelphia if acquired.
However, Thomas also has a ton of trade value, so the Flyers would need to come up with a major offer to have any chance of landing him. That could make things tough for the Flyers, but there is no question that Thomas is exactly the kind of star center that they should have on their radar.
Shane Wright (Seattle Kraken)
Shane Wright has been creating chatter as a trade candidate, and it would make a lot of sense if the Flyers made a push for him. While Wright has yet to blossom into a star at the NHL level, the 2022 fourth-overall pick could still have the potential to change that. Thus, it would make sense if the Flyers tried to bring him in.
At 22 years old, Wright could be an outstanding fit on a Flyers team building for the future. While Wright has struggled this season with the Kraken, he also set career highs with 19 goals, 25 assists, and 44 points in 2024-25. With this, he would be a fascinating youngster for the Flyers to take a chance on.