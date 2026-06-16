NHL Rumors: 2 Flyers Who Could Be Traded After Deal With Maple Leafs

Who could the Flyers trade next after their big trade for Joseph Woll?
The Philadelphia Flyers made their first big move of the off-season on Tuesday, acquiring Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Samuel Ersson, Emil Andrae, and a 2026 third-round pick. This has the potential to be a very good move for the Flyers as they look to continue their upward trend.
Yet, with the off-season being so young, it is certainly possible that the Flyers could end up trading more players before the start of next season. Because of this, let's look at two Flyers who could be traded next.
Rasmus Ristolainen
Rasmus Ristolainen has been a trade candidate for multiple seasons. Now that he is entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27, it is certainly fair to wonder if this will be the summer that they trade the big right-shot defenseman. They have two young right-shot defensemen in David Jiricek and Oliver Bonk who could replace Ristolainen if the veteran blueliner is moved.
With Ristolainen being a big right-shot defenseman who kills penalties and can play top-four minutes, he could get the Flyers a nice return if they deal him. However, they could also look to keep him because of his importance to their blueline.
Owen Tippett
Owen Tippett is another Flyer to keep an eye on as a trade candidate this summer. Like Ristolainen, Tippett has been a popular name in the rumor mill for a while now. With the Flyers having so many wingers, he could be a great trade chip for the Flyers to include in a deal to land a true top-six center.
However, at the same time, trading Tippett would come with some real risk. The 27-year-old is a key part of the Flyers' offense, and his stats from this season showed this. In 81 games this campaign with the Flyers, he had 28 goals and 51 points. He has also recorded at least 20 goals and 43 points in each of his last three seasons, so the Flyers may prefer to hold on to him.