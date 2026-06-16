NHL Rumors: 2 Flyers Who Could Be Traded After Deal With Maple Leafs

However, at the same time, trading Tippett would come with some real risk. The 27-year-old is a key part of the Flyers' offense, and his stats from this season showed this. In 81 games this campaign with the Flyers, he had 28 goals and 51 points. He has also recorded at least 20 goals and 43 points in each of his last three seasons, so the Flyers may prefer to hold on to him.