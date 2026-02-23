NHL Rumors: 2 Suitors Named For Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen

The Oilers also make sense as a suitor for Ristolainen. One of their top needs at this point of the season is another defenseman for their right side, and Ristolainen is easily one of the best potential options available. If Edmonton acquired him, he could replace Ty Emberson on their bottom pairing. Yet, he could also move up to the Oilers' second pairing if Jake Walman moved to the left side.