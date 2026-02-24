NHL Rumors: 2 Trade Fits For Flyers' Emil Andrae

Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae has been the subject of trade rumors this season, so let's look at two potential fits for him.
The Philadelphia Flyers will be a team to keep an eye on leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline. With the Flyers not holding a playoff spot, there is a chance that we will see them shake up their roster a bit.
One Flyers player who has created chatter as a trade candidate this campaign is Emil Andrae. If the Flyers end up shopping the 24-year-old defenseman, these two teams could make sense for him as landing spots.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks have several defensemen who are pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), so it would not be surprising if they looked to add to their blueline ahead of the deadline. With Andrae being a young blueliner with decent upside, he could make a lot of sense as a trade target for a Sharks club that is on the rise.
Winnipeg Jets
It has been a hard year for the Winnipeg Jets. After winning the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top regular-season team just last season, they are currently among the worst teams in the NHL this campaign. With this, they should be focused on getting younger, and a player like Andrae could grab their attention because of it. He could be a strong fit on their bottom pairing and power play if acquired.