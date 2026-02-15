NHL Rumors: 3 Trade Fits For Rasmus Ristolainen

If the Flyers shop Rasmus Ristolainen ahead of the deadline, these three teams could make sense as landing spots.
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen could be a player to keep an eye on as we get closer to the 2026 NHL trade deadline. The right-shot defenseman has been a trade candidate for quite some time, and there could be interest in him if he can stay healthy between now and the deadline.
Due to this, let's look at three teams that could make sense as landing spots for Ristolainen if the Flyers shop him.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings are in a position to add to their roster, as they have a ton of cap space and currently hold a playoff spot. There is no question that they could use a right-shot defenseman with size, so they could be a nice fit for a veteran blueliner for Ristolainen.
Dallas Stars
One of the Stars' top objectives ahead of the deadline should be to bring in another right-shot defenseman. Their right side is in clear need of a boost, so it would be understandable if they had Ristolainen on their radar. Ristolainen is also playing for Team Finland with several players on the Stars.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have been connected to Ristolainen in the past, so it would not too surprising if they had him on their radar. The Maple Leafs need to improve the right side of their defense, and bringing in Ristolainen would help things on that front.