NHL Rumors: 4 Flyers Potential Goalie Targets

Could the Flyers look to make up for a big past mistake and try to bring back Sergei Bobrovsky? The 37-year-old had an ugly 2025-26 season but also led the Florida Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and 2025. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner is a star when playing at his best and would have the potential to be an excellent short-term addition for Philly in a tandem with Vladar.