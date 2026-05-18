NHL Rumors: 4 Flyers Potential Goalie Targets

The Flyers could use another goalie. Who could they target?
Samuel Ersson had a very rough 2025-26 season. Due to this, it would not necessarily be surprising if the Flyers looked to bring in another goalie this off-season to form a tandem with starter Dan Vladar.
Due to this, let's look at four goalies who the Flyers could consider targeting during the off-season.
Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs
If the Maple Leafs make Joseph Woll available for trade due to their surplus of NHL-caliber goalies, the Flyers would be wise to target him. The 27-year-old would have the potential to form a strong tandem with Vladar if acquired. In 117 career NHL games, he hasa 63-43-9 record, a .906 save percentage, and a 3.34 goals-against average.
Stuart Skinner, Pittsburgh Penguins
If the Flyers want to go the free agency route, Stuart Skinner stands out as a potential target. The 27-year-old has a ton of playoff experience and has shown in the past that he can make an impact when playing at his best. In 224 career NHL games, the former All-Star has a .902 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average.
Connor Ingram, Edmonton Oilers
If the Edmonton Oilers do not re-sign Connor Ingram, he could be an interesting backup option for the Flyers. The 29-year-old goalie had a solid bounce-back year with the Oilers this campaign, posting a 16-10-3 record and an .899 save percentage in 32 games. He also had a .907 save percentage in both 2022-23 and 2023-24, which adds to his appeal.
Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers
Could the Flyers look to make up for a big past mistake and try to bring back Sergei Bobrovsky? The 37-year-old had an ugly 2025-26 season but also led the Florida Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and 2025. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner is a star when playing at his best and would have the potential to be an excellent short-term addition for Philly in a tandem with Vladar.